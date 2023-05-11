Newsletter | Tips to invest Rs 5 lakh, Google’s generative AI bet, Karnataka exit poll, startups and more

From Karnataka Exit Polls results to all the features coming to Android this year, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

If you have Rs 5 lakh to invest what are your best options? Well, it is difficult to find one investment avenue that can provide adequate returns in a short period. So, investors should always review the situation first. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to a few experts to get a sense of what should be the best approach in the current environment.

Karnataka Exit Polls Results | India Today-Axis My India predicts clear win for Congress, BJP still hopeful

The Karnataka exit poll results 2023 are out and majority of the pollsters have predicted a lead for the Congress. The exit polls suggested that the Congress would either cross the majority mark or be very close to it. Meanwhile, the JDS is likely to bag the third spot in the race, with the BJP leading on around 79-114 seats.

#TechTalks 📱

Google I/O: Here are all the features coming to Android this year

Google unveiled the 2023 roadmap for its smartphone operating system, Android, at its annual developers' conference I/O on Wednesday. While not explicitly naming it Android 14, Google made several announcements that will eventually find their way into the next version of the mobile OS, which is expected to release to the public later this year.

Google executives spoke at length about the company's continued efforts to connect users to a "complete ecosystem of devices". Android currently is installed on more than 3 billion active devices worldwide.

Google I/O: Search engine giant bets big on generative AI, to roll out features across its products

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday, at Google's annual developers' conference I/O, said the search engine giant is doubling down on generative AI. Speaking during the keynote, Pichai spoke about how Google is baking in generative AI in its various offering — Gmail, Maps, Photos, et al. All these new features have been dubbed "Duet for AI" — Google's answer to Microsoft's "Copilot".

#Indepth🔎

HOW DID THE UNIVERSE ORIGINATE?

#Featured 🔥

Midair Musings: An aviation veteran's take on what does it take for an airline to revive

What a difference a few years can make. In 2021, one of India’s oldest low cost airlines GoFirst, indicated to the street that it planned to go public. That very airline declared insolvency this week. The insolvency filing was preceded by a press release where the airline blamed their engine supplier for their woes. Specifically, the failure to deliver reliable engines and the failure to comply with an arbitration order.

As a result, the airline had over 50 percent of its fleet grounded and suspended operations with the announcement. Management maintains that the suspension of operations is temporary and that the airline will fly again.

The FIRE method let's you retire early — here's how it works

The Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement in India encourages individuals to save aggressively, which can be a positive step towards achieving financial security. Early retirement offers numerous advantages, including the ability to live a stress-free retirement with the family.

But how much do investors need to save up to reach this goal?

According to the FIRE movement, investors should aim to save at least up to 25 times their annual spending. This is what they call the FIRE number, said Avinash Ramachandran, Chief Operating Officer at Assurekit Technologies.

#StartupsWorld 👩💻

Microsoft invests in Builder.ai to build AI solutions for the digital economy

Tech giant Microsoft has made an equity investment in SaaS startup Builder.ai in a push to make software development accessible to the next set of non-tech users. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Under the collaboration, both the company will work on creating Artificial Intelligence powered solutions that will empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise.

Ripplr raises $40 million in Series B funding round, aims to increase India footprint

Bengaluru-based distribution and logistics startup Ripplr has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from new investors Bikaji and Neo Foods, as well as existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Sojitz Corporation.

The company in a press release said the funds will be used to enhance its supply-chain tech platform, expand its team, and increase its geographical footprint across India.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🎧

7 reasons why Angkor Wat temple should be on your travel bucket list of 2023

Angkor Wat, in Cambodia is an active place of worship, and visitors here can observe Buddhist ceremonies and experience the spiritual energy of the temple. Experience the grandeur and beauty of Angkor Wat, a temple with a rich history, awe-inspiring architecture, and cultural significance. With stunning sunrises and sunsets, the surrounding temples make it an exceptional religious place to explore, and enjoy the natural beauty of the forest.

Hit the road: 8 scenic drives in India that will help soothe your soul

Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis