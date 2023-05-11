Newsletter | Tips to invest Rs 5 lakh, Google’s generative AI bet, Karnataka exit poll, startups and more

From Karnataka Exit Polls results to all the features coming to Android this year, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

If you have Rs 5 lakh to invest what are your best options? Well, it is difficult to find one investment avenue that can provide adequate returns in a short period. So, investors should always review the situation first. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to a few experts to get a sense of what should be the best approach in the current environment.