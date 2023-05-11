Breaking News
Asian Paints Q4 volume growth at 16% Vs estimate of 10-12%
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsNewsletter | Tips to invest Rs 5 lakh, Google’s generative AI bet, Karnataka exit poll, startups and more

Newsletter | Tips to invest Rs 5 lakh, Google’s generative AI bet, Karnataka exit poll, startups and more

Newsletter | Tips to invest Rs 5 lakh, Google’s generative AI bet, Karnataka exit poll, startups and more
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 2:42:53 PM IST (Published)

From Karnataka Exit Polls results to all the features coming to Android this year, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.


Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park
If you have Rs 5 lakh to invest what are your best options? Well, it is difficult to find one investment avenue that can provide adequate returns in a short period. So, investors should always review the situation first. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to a few experts to get a sense of what should be the best approach in the current environment.
Here are the top investment strategies
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X