From a startup founded by IIT-Bombay which is turning AI into a Masterchef in the US to the key things to know about the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

The Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of 18,908 in today's trading session. The index crossed its previous record high of 18,887.6, which it had made on December 1 last year. Since then, it has taken 142 trading sessions for the index to hit a new record high.

With this, the Nifty 50 index has now gained over 2,000 points in three months. The index has been in an uptrend ever since it reversed from its recent swing low of 16,828 on March 20 this year.

Want to learn artificial intelligence? These IITs are offering courses

Artificial intelligence (AI) is always in the news now with everyone betting big on it. AI jobs are also high in demand. In last few months, job platform Fiverr saw a 1,400 percent increase in demand for services connected to AI.

A recent report by TeamLease also pointed out that there were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers.

Google layoffs: Fresh job cuts at mapping app Waze months after search engine let go 12,000 employees

Alphabet-owned Google is going for a fresh round of job cuts at mapping app Waze as it merges the app's advertising system with Google Ads technology, the search engine announced on June 27.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization," Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, said.

Digital Competition Bill: 58 stakeholders write to Corporate Affairs Ministry over transparency concerns

As many as 58 stakeholders from across the country have written to the Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Dr Manoj Govil, over their exclusion from the consultations on the Digital Competition Bill.

The stakeholders have urged the MCA to hold an "open consultative public engagement process" while drafting the Digital Competition Bill, which is understood to be in the final stages. The think tanks and consumer advocacy organisations that have written to the government include the Cyber Cafe Association of India (CCAOI), Internet Society of India, India Internet Foundation (IFF), and Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS International) among others.

This startup by IIT-Bombay graduates is turning AI into a Masterchef in the US

That’s the scene at a cloud kitchen in Palo Alto, California. The facility runs on AI-driven kitchen software, the brainchild of IIT Bombay graduates—Nikhil Abraham, Atish Aloor and Mohit Shah—who sought to answer a delicious question.

What if we could record the world’s most iconic Michelin-star chefs at work, feed the knowledge to an AI model and enable an army of cloud kitchen operators to create the dishes in exactly the same way—aroma and taste intact—and deliver it at the doorstep for anyone anywhere in the world?

Experts discuss growth potential and key challenges for MSMEs

The growth of any economy relies on the contribution of small, micro, and nano entrepreneurs. In the case of India, MSMEs play a crucial role, accounting for approximately 30 percent of the GDP and employing over 11 crore individuals. On the occasion of World MSME Day, Startup Street sheds light on nano entrepreneurs, whose annual turnover is below Rs 1 crore. Surprisingly, this group constitutes 80 percent of micro-entrepreneurs, yet there are no specific policies or available data tailored to their needs.

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger FAQs: What changes for depositors, borrowers, mutual fund investors and shareholders

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

Timing the market is a complex task that presents challenges and risks for investors. While long-term investors who adopt SIPs can take a more relaxed stance towards market timing, lumpsum investors must be mindful of the market levels at which they make their investments.

Prableen Bajpai's insights highlight the importance of understanding historical trends, seeking professional advice, and aligning investment strategies with individual risk tolerances. Ultimately, a balanced approach, driven by a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, can help investors navigate the complexities of timing the market effectively.

In today's fast-paced world, women face unique challenges when it comes to achieving a work-life balance. Balancing multiple responsibilities, including careers, household chores, childcare, and caregiving for elderly family members, often takes a toll on their well-being. Recent statistics from the Deloitte Women at work report- 2023 sheds light on the pressing need for improved work-life balance among Indian women and the potential benefits it can bring.

Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, is an entrepreneur, who founded and is actively involved in managing Global Beauty Secrets - a luxury beauty brand.

The warm aroma of buttery naans, the sizzle of potato-filled samosas being fried and the indulgence of syrupy gulab jamuns will delight your senses. The universal appeal of the humble butter chicken or, dal makhni (for vegetarians) are just some of the items on a long list of delicious reasons to love and savour the vast range of Indian cuisine. But imagine, if you get these Traipsing through any lane in the country is not just a lesson in culture, language, and sights, but also the chance to discover a new and even more sumptuous take on different food.

