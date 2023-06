By CNBCTV18.COM

From a startup founded by IIT-Bombay which is turning AI into a Masterchef in the US to the key things to know about the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know: Live TV Loading... #LatestNews

Nifty 50 hits record high - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank among top contributors