From investing in the EV Sector to the benefits and ethics of carbon-plated racing footwear, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#ExpertEdge💡

Investing in EV Sector! Here's what early-stage investors should look for before venturing

Making an investment decision is not easy. The process entails dealing with multifaceted challenges, and when it comes to emerging sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), the complexity involved in making an investment decision becomes much higher. Not only do investors need to analyse the structural patterns of EVs they also need to continuously monitor the fast-changing requirements on the regulatory and technological front.

Further, the fickle tastes of prospective buyers and the high pace at which the ecosystem for EVs is developing also need to be taken into account. While the list of desired attributes is long, let's look at a few key points that investors should consider.

Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation

After weeks of discussions and shuttle diplomacy between Riyadh, Amman, Cairo and Damascus, the Arab League (AL) foreign ministers, at an extraordinary meeting in Cairo on 6th May announced readmission of Syria to the AL. King Salman of Saudi Arabia has formally invited Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to attend the forthcoming AL summit in Riyadh this month.

A radical change among the Arab states could be noticed on the issue of their relations with Syria. More so because Saudi Arabia has recalibrated its policy of military engagement with regional countries’ long drawn civil wars.

#TechTalks

Elon Musk never donated $100 million to OpenAI, only $15 million can be traced: Report

Elon Musk, among the richest men in the world, has openly expressed his disagreement with OpenAI since stepping down from its board in 2018, especially in the now-famous open letter asking the organisation to take a break from the speedy developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk even tried to take control of OpenAI in early 2018 but Sam Altman and OpenAI's other founders rejected Musk's proposal.

ASUS ROG introduces new gaming laptops in India — Here are the details

ASUS India's Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled five new laptop models on Wednesday to enhance its diverse ROG and TUF Family portfolio. The new lineup includes the Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition, TUF A16 Advantage Edition, Zephyrus G16, and Strix G16/18.

According to ASUS, the ROG Strix series, targeting competitive gamers seeking superior performance, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,44,990. The TUF series, catering to gaming enthusiasts, will start at Rs 1,29,990. The Flow series, known for its portability and compact design, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are hiring low paid H1 workers after announcing mass layoffs: Report

Google, Meta and Amazon have carried out mass layoffs recently. Amidst the layoffs still going on, several top Silicon Valley companies are reportedly looking to hire lower-paid tech workers from foreign countries.

Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom, Salesforce and Palantir have applied for thousands of H1B worker visas this year, according to a, reported independent investigative journalist Lee Fang.

BT announces massive layoffs, telecom giant to cut 55,000 jobs by 2030 as it pushes into AI

BT, the UK telecom giant has announced plans to streamline its operations and reduce its workforce by up to 55,000 employees by 2030, which accounts for over 40 percent of its global workforce. This move is part of the company's cost-cutting strategy to become a more efficient organization.

According to a report in The Guardian, BT aims to reduce its total workforce to 75,000 to 90,000 by 2028 to 2030. The company currently has around 130,000 staff worldwide, with approximately 30,000 contractors through third parties and 80,000 employees in the UK.

Almost all employees in India are looking for a new job, finds Michael Page report

If you thought you were the only one on the lookout for a job, you're wrong. Turns out, a whopping 98 percent white collar employees in India are open to new job opportunities, global recruitment firm Michael Page’s Talent Trends Report 2023 titled 'Invisible Revolution' has found.

The report claims the great resignation wave that started in 2021 never really ended as the talent market is in universal flux and companies can only confidently rely on fewer than one in 10 people in their current workforce to be retained this year.

#InDepth 🔎

#startupsworld 👩💻

Rooter raises $16 million led by Lightbox to grow in India-like gaming markets

Gaming and esports platform Rooter has raised $16 million in what it calls a ‘growth round’ led by Truecaller and Dunzo-backer Lightbox.

The round saw Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts and Potential Ventures join Rooter’s capable. Existing investors Duane Park Ventures, LeAD Sports, Health Tech Partners, ADvantage VC, Goal Ventures, Capital A and Astarc Ventures also participated in the round, which was a combination of debt and equity.

#PersonalFinance 💰

India says no rollback of 20% TCS on international transactions using credit cards

The Union finance ministry on Thursday has indicated that it will not roll back the recent changes made to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) that brought international spending using credit cards under the limits existing under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). These changes not only included any such credit card usage under the $250,000 per year limit allowed by RBI, but also imposed a 20 percent Tax Collected At Source (TCS) on such transactions.

The move had created a lot of confusion among people, and drawn criticism that the increased TCS rate (it was 5 percent earlier) would make foreign travel, especially by employees, students, and people travelling for medical purposes, more difficult.

Gold set for biggest weekly fall since February: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

Gold and silver prices were in tight range on Friday, May 19. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,863 per 10 gm. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,490 per kg. Globally, gold prices were on course for their biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months as hopes for a resolution in the US debt ceiling negotiations and fading expectations of a rate cut by year-end took some shine off bullion, according to news agency Reuters.

Breaking into ‘Super Shoes’ — the benefits and ethics of carbon-plated racing footwear

How do I become faster than my last race? How do I crack my personal best? How do I shave off a few minutes — or even seconds — off my last marathon time? These are a few questions every runner — be they a professional elite athlete or an amateur runner, managing work, home, and everything else — asks themselves.

Many shoe companies have worked towards creating something special that addresses these questions — carbon fibre-plated racing shoes, also known as super shoes.

