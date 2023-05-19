English
Newsletter | Things to know before investing in the EV sector; Tech giants hiring H1 workers after layoffs & more

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 19, 2023 12:59:42 PM IST (Published)

From investing in the EV Sector to the benefits and ethics of carbon-plated racing footwear, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

