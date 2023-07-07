From Indian startups getting 72% less funding in 2023 to Meta's Twitter rival Threads, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

Go First may get DGCA nod to fly in next 2 days even as Delhi HC order clouds the air

Go First Airlines, previously known as GoAir, is facing an uncertain future as it undergoes insolvency proceedings. This is despite today’s positive developments on the resolution professional (RP) front.

The RP overseeing the case on Thursday, July 6, informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may grant permission for the airline to resume operations within the next two days.

Twitter accuses Meta of 'unlawful misappropriation' of trade secrets for its new Threads app

Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro on Wednesday wrote a letter to Meta accusing it of "systematic" as well as "unlawful misappropriation" of trade secrets after the launch of its Threads app.

Spiro, a long-time Elon Musk attorney, alleged Meta's new Twitter-like app was built by former employees of Twitter who were "deliberately assigned" to develop a "copycat" app. The news of the letter were first reported by Semafor. Musk confirmed the news by replying to a tweet from the Twitter Daily News handle which reported on Spiro's letter saying, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Mark Zuckerberg's Threads witnesses 30 million sign-ups on launch day

Threads, the new Twitter rival app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's company Meta, has achieved a remarkable feat with 30 million sign-ups on its first day. The social media mogul on Thursday, July 6, expressed his enthusiasm by calling it the start of something special. However, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the app.

Threads is a standalone app that allows users to share 500-character text updates, captivating photos, and engaging videos. It also lets users log in using their Instagram accounts, making it convenient for Instagram's massive user base of over two billion monthly active users.

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Indian startups got 72% less funding in first half of 2023 than same period last year: Report

The Indian startup ecosystem saw a 72 percent ($19.7 billion) decline in funding during the first half of 2023 as compared to 2022 in the same period, according to a new report.

The report titled "Tracxn Geo Semi Annual Report: India Tech- H1 2023" by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform, showed that although ranked among the top three funded geographies globally (after the US and the UK), India's funding trend mirrored the global decline.

India's drone sector has lucrative investment opportunity: Celesta Capital

The drone sector in India is witnessing a surge of interest from investors, thanks to its promising growth potential and unique dynamics. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nicholas Brathwaite of Celesta Capital expressed a strong belief in the investment potential of the drone sector in India. He highlighted the early bet his firm made on ideaForge, a drone manufacturer, citing their strong offerings even before they gained experience in the field.

“We continue to be very excited about India and it's good to see we are not the only ones that are excited. When we made the investment in ideaForge six years ago, we had looked at several drone companies in North America and other geographies, and we did not make any of those investments. We felt at that time the market had become somewhat crowded, it was hard to differentiate, but when we looked at ideaForge, we felt that the opportunity here was the fact that the Indian requirements were very different from everywhere else.”

#Indepth🔎

#PersonalFinance💰

How to renew your lapsed motor insurance policy — steps to follow

Renewing your motor insurance on time is important to cushion both yourself and your vehicle in the event of unforeseen incidents. If you meet with an accident when your policy has expired, the insurer would not be liable to pay the insurance claim — which means that you would have to bear the entire cost of damage.

Besides, according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, third-party motor coverage is compulsory in India. Driving your vehicle without a third-party cover may attract a fine of Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 or even lead to imprisonment of up to three months.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund limits subscription — more details here

Nippon India Mutual Fund on Thursday (July 6) said it has decided to limit the subscription of units in Nippon India Small Cap Fund with effect from July 7, 2023.

The Nippon India Small Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small-cap stocks. Also, the fund will limit fresh or additional subscriptions at any point in time till further notice, from the effective date (July 7). Further, fresh registrations through systematic investment plan (SIP) without initial investment or systematic transfer plan (STP) or any such other special product will continue with a limit of Rs 5 lakh per day per PAN.

#AutoNews🚗

There’s a generational change in the world’s biggest two-wheeler market

The entry of the Scrambler 400 (introduced by Bajaj Auto along with British luxury bike maker Triumph) and the X440 (born out of the Hero Moto and Harley Davidson tie-up) — in the same week — may be a sign of generational change in the Indian two-wheeler space. The rationale could be the same for Maruti Suzuki to go for its most-expensive car.

The last time India, the world’s biggest two-wheeler market, saw the bar rise so significantly was around the turn of the century.

Tata Tiago crosses 5 lakh sales milestone in India

Tata Motors on Thursday said its hatchback Tiago has crossed the 5 lakh sales mark amid dwindling fortunes of the entry-level segment in the domestic market.

The latest one lakh units sales mark for the model has come within a span of 15 months, which indicates its rising appeal to customers seeking a dynamic and comfortable driving experience, the auto major said in a statement.

National Research Foundation — here's why India should broaden its research graph

The government has on June 28 approved a proposal to set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) as an apex body to foster a culture of research and innovation, besides building the nation’s research infrastructure. Modelled on the lines of National Science Foundation of the United States it is estimated to have an initial budget of Rs 50,000 crore over a five-year period from 2023 and 2028.

✍ Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer

