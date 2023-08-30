Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Share Market Live NSE

#LatestNews⚡

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Why women voters are important — A look at numbers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government's move to provide additional benefits to women under the Ladi Behna Yojna scheme has drawn focus to the importance of the women votebase in the state. The BJP's announcement of subsidised cooking gas and more reservation in government jobs as "Rakshabandhan gifts" is looked upon as a move to lure women voters in the poll-bound state. But it's not jus the BJP, even the Congress has promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman in the state if it comes to power in this year's assembly polls.

New Covid-19 variant ‘Pirola’ or BA.2.86: Is it more dangerous, should India be worried? Here's all you need to know

Amidst the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the USA, UK, and China, a fresh concern has emerged with a new strain named BA.2.86, nicknamed Pirola, which is reportedly causing a higher rate of infections across multiple regions worldwide, according to a new CDC risk assessment.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times quoting virologist Dr. Pavithra Venkatagopalan, Pirola variant appears to have undergone as many changes as the Omicron variant did from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Along with Pirola, Eris too have been infecting people are increasing the number of COVID-19 patients around the world. Both originate from the XBB lineage which descended from Omicron. These two variants are currently under the vigilant observation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

LPG Price Cut: Cooking gas prices reduced by Rs 200 for a cylinder in India

The Indian government on Tuesday (August 28) cut the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by at least Rs 200. The move is aimed at easing the pressure from rising cost of living due to inflation, ahead of key elections both in the states as well as the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian Parliament) next year.

For the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder will be Rs 400 — Rs 200 as price cut and Rs 200 as existing subsidy. For consumers who are not beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, the price cut will be by Rs 200 only. The price cut is effective from August 30.

#PersonalFinance💰

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Financial gifts you can consider for your sister

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the celebration of cherished bonds between the siblings. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30. However, the rituals of Raksha Bandhan are not complete without giving gifts to your sister.

This Raksha Bandhan you can make the occasion more special for your sister by gifting her something that can financially secure her future and even encourage her to invest more. Traditional gifts also come at a price, but instead of spending the money on expensive items you can invest the money in a savings instrument for your sister.

Household savings in India reach staggering Rs 653 lakh crore, but investment returns stay modest: Report

As per the findings presented in a report from Anand Rathi Wealth, it appears that Indians have a commendable penchant for savings but still lag when it comes to their prowess as investors.

The report reveals a staggering figure of Rs 653 lakh crore as the current aggregate of household savings in India. To put this into perspective, a decade ago, in 2012, this amount stood at a comparatively modest Rs 269 lakh crore.

However, the striking point of contention here is that over the past ten years, the collective returns garnered by Indians from direct equities and equity mutual funds have merely averaged at a modest 6.8 percent. This figure, notably, places Indian households in a situation where their earnings are somewhat less than those yielded by Government Securities (G-Sec), or nearly on par with them.

#TechTalks📱

Google unveils enterprise AI tools, new AI chip

Google unveiled a swath of fresh artificial intelligence technology and partnerships on Tuesday that were geared toward bringing more of the growing technology to large businesses.

The batch of announcements from its Google Next conference in San Francisco included new customers for its cloud software such as General Motors and Estee Lauder Companies.

The Alphabet subsidiary made public a new version of its custom-built AI chips, unveiled an enterprise-scale tool to watermark and identify images generated with AI - plus tools for security and its office suite.

It's official! Apple will launch iPhone 15 on September 12

Apple has officially sent out invites to the next iPhone launch event. In a typically cryptic invitation with an Apple logo in muted colours with just the tagline, "Wonderlust", Apple said it will hold an event on September 12 at its headquarters at Cupertino in California, USA, at 10 am local time (10.30 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed on the official Apple website as well as on its official YouTube channel.

The invitation does not explicitly mention what to expect from the event, but it is all but known that Apple will unveil its iPhone 15 series and the new lineup of the Apple Watch, among others (possibly).

Vivo announces 'Imagine Smartphone Photography' awards

Smartphone brand vivo has introduced the "vivo Imagine Smartphone Photography Awards" in collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery. This competition, as per the company, aims to provide a platform for photography enthusiasts to showcase their creativity through vivo devices.

The contest spans six categories: Nature, Portrait, Night, Motion, Architecture, and Culture. Shortlisted contestants will attend masterclasses by photographers Vineet Vohra, Rakesh Pulapa, and Aamir Wani.

#ExpertEdge💡

SDGs for quality life — accessible digital solutions for the visually impaired

There are an estimated 18 million blind people in India. Of these, about 88.2 percent suffer from avoidable blindness due to lack of awareness, limited access to infrastructure, delays in diagnosis and treatment. Over the past few years, health-tech has emerged as transformative solution for addressing these challenges associated with visual impairment.

Comprising of software, hardware, and other peripherals, healthcare technology capacitates individuals and enables them to contribute productively to their work and community. Tech-enabled healthcare delivery includes a plethora of services such as augmented/virtual reality, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, tele-medicine, electronic medical records. These play a significant role in making the healthcare landscape more inclusive.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴

G20 Delhi: Traveling between Sept 7-11? Check details on bus, metro, airport routes, schools, offices and more

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The city has been decked up and tight security arrangements have been made as leader from across the world are expected to join the G20 Summit in Delhi next week. India took over G20 presidency in December last year.

So avoid causing any inconvenience to the public on September 9 and 10, the Delhi Police has issued road, railway, traffic and metro advisories, guidelines and directives. They also shared suggested travel routes on these days.

10 most popular dishes in the world: You'd probably guess No 1, maybe not the remaining 9

Tasteatlas recently released a list of the most popular dishes around the world and there was no surprise that the soul-soothing Italian Pizza took the number one spot. However, there were quite a few surprises in the remaining nine on the top-10 list. Guess what? While there was no Indian dish on the list, there was just one Chinese dish, which is not noodles and it four Japanese dishes. Read on to find out which are the world's 10 most popular dishes.

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge

We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates