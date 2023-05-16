English
Newsletter | Shilpa Shetty invests in WickedGud; Amazon sacks 500 workers in India; Active vs passive MFs & more

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 16, 2023 12:48:22 PM IST (Updated)

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Shilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame, Direct-to-Consumer startup, WickedGud
WickedGud, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup, announced on Monday a significant investment from Bollywood actress and fitness guru, Shilpa Shetty. The Mumbai-based company, 100Percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd, which markets healthy indulgent food products under the WickedGud brand, said that it has raised Rs 2.25 crore from Shetty.
