Newsletter | SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar; Goldman Sachs prepares for layoffs & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

In a first, SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar, options trader not allowed to trade for a year

In a first case of action against a finfluencer (financial influencer), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 25 penalised and barred renowned youtuber and options trader PR Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms.

(A financial influencer or 'FinFluencer', is a person who gives information and advice to investors on financial topics.)

Depositing Rs 2,000 notes in bulk? Income Tax Dept may take action if..

The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes has caused confusion among the public regarding its tax implications. While there is a one-time limit of Rs 20,000 and no overall limit on cash deposits in bank accounts, tax experts say depositors should be aware of the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) rules.

Notably, citizens can exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks , following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Goldman Sachs prepares for another round of layoffs amid Wall Street deals slump

Goldman Sachs is preparing for another round of layoffs as Wall Street companies adjust to a slump in deals activity, CNBC reported. This will be its third round of layoffs since September.

Goldman Sachs, led by CEO David Solomon, was one of the first major Wall Street companies to cut jobs in September, by trimming a few hundred positions. In January, it slashed more jobs, releasing 3,200 employees. On another note, Morgan Stanley announced around 3,000 job cuts in May, while JPMorgan Chase cut around 500 jobs.

This IIT graduate from Punjab turned down Rs 36 Lakh job offer, cracked UPSC CSE with 135th rank

A 25-year-old resident of Lehragaga in Sangrur district of Punjab, Robin Bansal, has secured 135th rank in the UPSC civil services examination after quitting his high-paying tech job. An IIT-Delhi alumnus, Robin Bansal had quit his Rs 36 lakh per annum job to prepare for the UPSC exams. After four attempts he finally managed to achieve his dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The AI boom delivers a trillion-dollar baby — Nvidia

Almost a year ago, my son asked me to get him the ‘Nvidia RTX 4090’. For the uninitiated, it is a high-end computer graphics card. He wanted to build himself a computer - choose each part himself and then put it together into what he called a 'dream machine'. I have been dragged to Lamington Road - Mumbai's biggest computer electronics market, three times, over the last one year. So far, I have not given in. Around week ago, I heard the name Nvidia again. This time in a news headline -

Study reveals 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are data-hungry apps

A recent study has revealed that 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are the most data-hungry apps. According to cybersecurity firm Surfshark’s report titled 'Game on! Which mobile gaming apps are most data-hungry’, globally, 8 Ball Pool is the most data-hungry app among the top 10 apps, followed by Subway Surfers and Gardenscapes. The study indicates that popular games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, and Carrom Pool: Disc Game are some of India's most user-data-hungry mobile games.

#InDepth🔎

#PersonalFinance 💰

Startups bet on pension opportunity eyeing as India’s ageing working population grows

Almost 1.42 billion people call India home. So as of April 2023, this population is more than China's. According to EY, over 60 percent of this population is in the working age-bracket but in a few decades, these people will belong to the aged, or retired category.

The UN estimates that by 2050, every fifth person in India will be above the age of 60. And that could be a problem because India does not have a formal social security or pension system that will offer this ageing population a security net.

MF Corner: Understanding smart beta indexing strategy and its performance across market cycles

Smart beta indexing strategy offers an alternative approach to traditional market-cap-weighted indexing. By incorporating factors beyond market capitalisation, such as size, quality, value, momentum, and low volatility, smart beta strategies aim to enhance risk-adjusted returns.

Siddharth Srivastava, Head- ETF products and fund manager at Mirae Asset Investment Managers, sheds light on the concept of smart beta indexing strategy and its efficacy in different market cycles. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Srivastava provided valuable insights into this investment approach that has gained significant attention in the financial industry.

#StartupsWorld 👩💻

Paisabazaar CEO expects 3-4x growth fuelled by industry trends and digitisation efforts

Paisabazaar has reached an annualised loan disbursal rate of over Rs 15,000 crore in March this year. The startup, which is part of the PB Fintect Group, has registered a 76 percent yearly growth in loan disbursals in FY23. And that is not all Paisabazaar's credit card business has grown over 180 percent on an annualised basis in the same month.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder & CEO of Paisabazaar, expressed optimism, pointing to the industry's current state and the ongoing digitisation efforts. He stated “Given where the industry is and given the digitisation efforts we have seen and we are seeing across all the 65 plus partners that we have, we should aim to continue to grow at about 3-4x of the industry.”

LaundryMate raises Rs 50 crore in pre-Series A funding round

Bengaluru's online laundry services brand LaundryMate.in has successfully secured Rs 50 crores (approximately $6.25 million) in a pre-series A funding round on Tuesday, May 29. The round was led by Blume Founders Fund, with participation from prominent high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and chief executive officers (CXOs), including Ankit Bhati (Co-founder of Ola) and Deepak Goyal (Managing Partner at BCG, USA).

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

