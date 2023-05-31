Newsletter | SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar; Goldman Sachs prepares for layoffs & more

6 Min(s) Read
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
In a first, SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar, options trader not allowed to trade for a year
In a first case of action against a finfluencer (financial influencer), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 25 penalised and barred renowned youtuber and options trader PR Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms.
(A financial influencer or 'FinFluencer', is a person who gives information and advice to investors on financial topics.)