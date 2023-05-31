Newsletter | SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar; Goldman Sachs prepares for layoffs & more

From SEBI penalising finfluencer PR Sundar to Goldman Sachs gearing up for another round of layoffs, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

In a first, SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar, options trader not allowed to trade for a year

In a first case of action against a finfluencer (financial influencer), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 25 penalised and barred renowned youtuber and options trader PR Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms.

(A financial influencer or 'FinFluencer', is a person who gives information and advice to investors on financial topics.)