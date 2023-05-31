English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness NewsNewsletter | SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar; Goldman Sachs prepares for layoffs & more

    Newsletter | SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar; Goldman Sachs prepares for layoffs & more

    Newsletter | SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar; Goldman Sachs prepares for layoffs & more
    Read Time6 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 31, 2023 12:10:57 PM IST (Updated)

    From SEBI penalising finfluencer PR Sundar to Goldman Sachs gearing up for another round of layoffs, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

    Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    In a first, SEBI acts against finfluencer PR Sundar, options trader not allowed to trade for a year
    In a first case of action against a finfluencer (financial influencer), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 25 penalised and barred renowned youtuber and options trader PR Sundar from trading for a year over alleged violation of investment advisers norms.
    (A financial influencer or 'FinFluencer', is a person who gives information and advice to investors on financial topics.)
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X