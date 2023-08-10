From RBI MPC decisions to Tesla's plans to foray into India, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
In the pursuit of a greener and sustainable future, India has taken a momentous step by introducing the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS). This pioneering scheme, brought into effect through the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, empowers the central government to establish a carbon trading framework.
With the CCTS, India aims to create a thriving domestic carbon market, encouraging industries and entities to reduce their carbon emissions through a market-based approach. As India endeavours to combat climate change and achieve its emission reduction goals, a comprehensive analysis of the potential, challenges, and the road ahead for this innovative carbon credit trading scheme is imperative.
Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy
In India, the Monetary Policy Committee has been using the repo rate to control inflation and maintain price stability. In addition, the RBI has also been using money market operations to modulate system liquidity as per overall monetary policy objectives. While the market participants tend to focus on the benchmark rates, it is more important to understand and assess the liquidity management plan of RBI for better treasury decisions.
As per RBI literature, liquidity surplus of more than 1.5 percent of NDTL (Net Demand and Time Liabilities) could be inflationary i.e. one percentage point exogenous increase in liquidity surplus above this threshold value could push up inflation by 60 bps in a year.
The Indian sneaker market has been experiencing an extraordinary surge, reaching a remarkable market revenue of $2.60 billion in 2022, as revealed by Statista, the renowned market and consumer data experts.
