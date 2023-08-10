From RBI MPC decisions to Tesla's plans to foray into India, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Adani Enterprises said to consider selling $2.7 billion Adani Wilmar stake

Adani Wilmar's share fell nearly 36 percent this year, valuing the company at around $6.2 billion. Adani-linked companies had lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research leveled fraud allegations against the business empire, which were denied by the conglomerate, according to Bloomberg.

RBI Monetary Policy: GDP growth forecast for FY24 unchanged at 6.5%

Das also added that India is positioned to weather the external headwinds far better than other economies. "India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals have led to strong growth, India is contributing approx 15 percent to global growth," said Das.

RBI MPC Meet 2023 | Repo rate left unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision

The Reserve Bank of India will not hike its lending rate (repo rate), in-line with consensus expectations of market watchers and economists. The repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 percent, as announced in the June policy. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the Monetary Policy Committee to maintain status quo.

Policy stance also remains unchanged at "withdrawal of accommodation." This was maintained with a 5:1 vote. The central bank in a major decision has increased its inflation forecast for financial year 2024 to 5.4 percent from the earlier projection of 5.1 percent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that inflation is expected to surge in the months of July and August due to rising vegetable prices.

Pluckk aims to expand product portfolio by 10x over next few months, says CEO

Actress and advocate for wellness, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has made an investment in the emerging fresh food label 'Pluckk', securing a minority stake. Boasting an extensive array of more than 400 items spanning across 15 diverse categories, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) enterprise is setting its sights on an ambitious tenfold expansion of its product line within the next few months. This expansion strategy is coupled with aspirations for nationwide coverage throughout India.

Pratik Gupta, one of the Co-Founders and the CEO of Pluckk, shared during an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the company stands to gain significantly from Kareena's profound knowledge in the realms of nutrition, wellness, and fitness. The firm, which currently operates in four cities, offering over 15 categories, harbours plans to extend its footprint to encompass 20 cities within a three-year timeframe.

Tesla likely to announce its India entry by 2023-end: Sources

HSBC Consumption Fund opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO?

The HSBC Consumption Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in or expected to benefit from consumption and consumption-related activities. The fund will track Nifty India Consumption Index TRI, the fund house said.

Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero

In the pursuit of a greener and sustainable future, India has taken a momentous step by introducing the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS). This pioneering scheme, brought into effect through the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, empowers the central government to establish a carbon trading framework.

With the CCTS, India aims to create a thriving domestic carbon market, encouraging industries and entities to reduce their carbon emissions through a market-based approach. As India endeavours to combat climate change and achieve its emission reduction goals, a comprehensive analysis of the potential, challenges, and the road ahead for this innovative carbon credit trading scheme is imperative.

Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy

In India, the Monetary Policy Committee has been using the repo rate to control inflation and maintain price stability. In addition, the RBI has also been using money market operations to modulate system liquidity as per overall monetary policy objectives. While the market participants tend to focus on the benchmark rates, it is more important to understand and assess the liquidity management plan of RBI for better treasury decisions.

As per RBI literature, liquidity surplus of more than 1.5 percent of NDTL (Net Demand and Time Liabilities) could be inflationary i.e. one percentage point exogenous increase in liquidity surplus above this threshold value could push up inflation by 60 bps in a year.

This Mumbai-based brand is clocking 7 figures in their first year from just reselling sneakers

The Indian sneaker market has been experiencing an extraordinary surge, reaching a remarkable market revenue of $2.60 billion in 2022, as revealed by Statista, the renowned market and consumer data experts.

This momentum of growth shows no indications of decelerating, as there is a projected annual growth rate of 11.58 percent. Driving this excitement is the burgeoning sneaker resale industry, which is on track to become a global powerhouse by 2030, with a projected valuation of $30 billion for the global sneaker reselling market, according to a report by the investment firm Cowen.

