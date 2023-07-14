Newsletter | PM Narendra Modi announces UPI expansion to France; Chandrayaan 3 Launch & more

6 Min Read
From UPI expansion in France to Chandrayaan 3, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
#LatestNews ⚡
PM Modi announces UPI expansion to France: enhancing payment options for Indian travellers
In a significant development for bilateral trade and tourism, India and France have agreed to enable the use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to France, where he addressed the Indian community at the La Seine Musicale.
Speaking to a jubilant audience, PM Modi shared the exciting news, "I am delighted to announce that India and France have agreed to introduce UPI in France. In the coming days, starting from the iconic Eiffel Tower, Indian tourists will have the convenience of paying in rupees using UPI."
Moon is the new frontier for space exploration in the 21st century: NASA scientist Ghosh on Chandrayaan-3
Amitabha Ghosh, a scientist for NASA’s Rover mission to Mars and a part of the Mars Pathfinder mission has won several accolades in the field of space science. Ghosh spoke about the current race for lunar missions, the challenges of a soft landing, India’s leapfrogging in space technology, and of course, on Chandrayaan-3, in an exclusive interview with CNBC TV-18.com.
#JobsMarket👩💻
Fresher jobs seeing a surge in these sectors this summer
Although the job market is somewhat stressed right now, a silver lining is shining through for freshers. According to the latest report by career-tech platform Internshala, March saw the highest number of fresher job postings — a massive 395 percent surge compared to the base month of June 2022.
The report highlighted the leading fields for fresher hiring. The management sector hired most freshers, with 58 percent of all job openings going to them. Engineering followed at 15 percent, media at 12 percent, design at 5 percent, commerce at 3 percent, and science at 1 percent. The other sectors at 6 percent collectively constituted the remaining share of the job market.
#Indepth🔎
#StartupsWorld 👩💻
Swiggy acquires LYNK as it looks to strengthen position in retail distribution
Food delivery giant Swiggy has forayed into the food and grocery retail market after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lynk, a retail logistics startup with a network of over 1,00,000 stores. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business and will be led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shekhar Bhende. The deal will help Lynk leverage Swiggy’s strengths in technology and logistics to rapidly scale their existing platform.
ZappFresh acquires Dr.Meat to expand into South India
Online meat brand ZappFresh has acquired Dr. Meat, a brand operated by Sukos Foods to expand into the south market.
After achieving steady growth and profitability in the NCR region, ZappFresh said it is looking to enter new markets in the upcoming year, with Bangalore being the first target.
With Dr. Meat's deep supply chain integration and profitable-only strategy, ZappFresh is aiming to hit Rs 70 crore in revenue within 12 months in Bangalore alone, while targeting a top line of Rs 300 crores by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.
Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for international business
Edtech company Byju's has appointed upGrad's former top boss Arjun Mohan as its CEO for international business, according to sources.
Byju Raveendran will remain as group CEO and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources confirmed to PTI. Byju's declined to comment on the development. Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its Chief Business Officer before moving on to join Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its Chief Executive Officer for India.
#PersonalFinance💰
Centre likely to include international credit cards under LRS once banking systems are ready, rollout to be much later than October 1
The government hasn’t given up on its plan to bring credit cards under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), even though it went back on its earlier order to include the same, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Credit card networks, banks and authorised dealers are gearing up for this eventuality and once systems are in place to account for individual forex remittances via credit cards, an implementation date will be considered, sources said.
#ExpertEdge💡
China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
After concluding his two-day official visit to France, PM Modi will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The PM's visit in the gulf is expected to help bolster India's bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In this context, it is interesting to look at China's emerging role in the Middle East's political economy, which is essential to its own interests. Here, Amb. Soumen Ray, former Indian Ambassador to Gulf, West Asia, and Eastern & Southern African countries, is taking a closer look at China's aggressive engagement in this region, on the eve of PM Modi's UAE visit.
#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴
Indians want to spend more time, money on international, domestic travel in 2023
The travel industry is set to make a revival with a surge in demand among travelers. A recent report 'titled ACKO Travel Index 2023' reveals that around 48 percent of Indians will be allocating an increased budget for their travel this year and 37 percent will be increasing the duration of the trip. ACKO, an insurance company, in association with YouGov, has brought out this report.
With a considerable increase in demand for international travel, while planning their domestic travel, 44 percent of Indians will allocate an increased budget for travel post-pandemic, 31 percent will take more domestic trips in 2023-24, and 30 percent will increase the trip duration, the report said.
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
