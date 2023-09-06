Newsletter | PM Narendra Modi’s G20 vision; Air India, Vistara offer fee waiver amid G20 Summit restrictions in Delhi & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Share Market Live NSE

#LatestNews⚡

PM Modi on G20 vision, need for credible global institutions and more — full text of his exclusive interview with Moneycontrol

Days before world leaders arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Moneycontrol about his vision for India’s role in a world driven by geopolitical uncertainties, the need for credible global institutions and dangers from financially irresponsible policies.

Here's the full transcript of the interview

#G20Summit 🌍

PM Modi's solution to climate crisis ahead of G20 Summit: 'Planet-conscious individuals'

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his support for taking a "constructive, rather than purely restrictive approach in the response to the climate crisis". His statement came ahead of the crucial G20 Summit set to take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Modi's statement holds significance as developed and developing countries have remained divided over climate change goals during previous global meets. The differences were prominent in the July meetings of the G20 group. Officials said the positions are not likely to change at the summit.

Air India, Vistara offer fee waiver options to fliers amid G20 Summit travel restrictions in Delhi

As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9-10, Air India and Vistara on Tuesday (September 5) announced waivers related to charges for flight date changes in an attempt to ease passengers' travel concerns amid traffic restrictions.

In an important announcement, Air India revealed that passengers holding confirmed tickets for flights to or from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they wish to change their travel date or flight.

#DailyData 📈

#StartupsWorld 👩💻

Byju’s misses own timeline to pay variable income to tuition centre staff

India’s most valued edtech Byju’s has missed its own timeline to disburse performance-linked income to its tuition centre staff, amid mounting challenges at the firm.

Mrinal Mohit, the de facto head of the Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTC) vertical had said in an employee townhall in July that the company would be paying variable or performance-linked income and other incentives to the entire staff with their September salaries.

But at least seven employees have confirmed to Moneycontrol that these incentives were not paid with September salaries. Further, there has been no formal communication from the management about when this will be disbursed.

Indifi Technologies CEO Alok Mittal aims for 100% growth in FY24

Alok Mittal, the co-founder and CEO of Indifi Technologies, has expressed confidence in the company's ability to achieve a twofold increase in growth during the current fiscal year, FY24.

During an interview with CNBC-TV18 at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in Mumbai, Mittal highlighted that Indifi has sustained a 100 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth for the past two years and anticipates this growth trajectory to persist.

#PersonalFinance 💰

New to MF investments? Begin your journey with these fund choices

Mutual funds offer diversification or access to a wider variety of investments. However, investing in them can be a complex journey, especially for newcomers. In a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO of DSP Investment Managers shared invaluable insights on how to choose the right mutual fund for one's investment needs.

Parekh, an expert in the financial industry, emphasised the crucial importance of beginning the investment journey on the right footing. He advised that for those new to the world of mutual funds, it's wise to start with index funds.

Now, merchants can accept both mobile, card payments via Paytm's Card Soundbox

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, on Monday announced the launch of its latest innovation – Card Soundbox. With this, the company empowers merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express and RuPay networks through Soundbox with ‘tap and pay’ that will help merchants scale their business.

Paytm said it is the first company to launch audio-based confirmations with Paytm Soundbox, transforming in-store payments in the country.

#TechTalks📱

Adobe teams up with India's Education Ministry for creative learning initiative

Adobe on Tuesday (September 5) announced that it has teamed up with India's Ministry of Education to launch a transformative initiative that will empower 20 million students and half a million educators across India by 2027. The collaboration will introduce Adobe Express-based curriculum, training, and certification, for better classroom learning and fostering creativity in education.

Under the banner of the Adobe Express Creativity and Digital Literacy Initiative for India, 20 million students in K-12 schools nationwide will gain free access to Adobe Express Premium, accompanied by professional development opportunities for educators.

Apple succumbs to EU pressure, iPhone 15 to feature USB-C ports

Apple is set to shift its iPhone charging port from Lightning to USB-C after pushing back on such a change for years. Also: The company confirms the date of its September 12 iPhone 15 event and aims to overhaul device production with 3D printers. Finally, Apple is developing a more laptop-like Magic Keyboard for the iPad and finishing up work on iOS 17.

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge

We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates