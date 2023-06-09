Newsletter | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman meets PM Modi; BYJU'S rolls out AI technology to enhance learning & more

From Indian Energy Exchange shares extending their fall to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's meeting with PM Narendra Modi, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

An Indian palace is No 1 among the world's most luxurious hotels

Tripadvisor recently announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers' Choice Best Hotel Awards. This was the 21st edition of the awards aligned with the summer travel season to inspire those who wish to live in ultra-luxury while holidaying around the world. The online travel agency analysed 12 months of review data from real travellers covering over 1.5 million hotels. Here's a look at the Top Best Hotels in the World, according to the Tripadvisor awards.

Explained | Why Indian Energy Exchange shares fell over 8% on June 8

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares tumbled more than 8 percent in the last 30 minutes of trade on Thursday, June 8 , on the back of the fact that some analysts have taken note on a June 2 circular, which noted that the Power Ministry has directed Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to undertake the process of consultation and implementation of market coupling in a timely manner. At close, shares of IEX declined 8.47 percent to Rs 136.10 apiece. With this, the exchanges would be reduced to just a bid aggregation platform as price discovery would be done by a super exchange, most likely a government entity.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Vistara to add 10 planes and hire over 1,000 people this fiscal

During an interaction here this week, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said there has been a ready pool of talent, especially pilots and cabin crew members, with the collapse of Go First. "Just like Air India and IndiGo, we also recruited them.

#TechTalks 📱

Wall Street Journal claims Instagram is connecting a network of paedophile accounts

A Wall Street Journal article claims that the platform "helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content".

This was discovered during a joint examination by scholars from Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Wall Street Journal.

Sam Altman meets PM Modi: What was the OpenAI CEO’s key agenda?

“We talked about the opportunities in front of the country, what the country should do, and also the need to think about global regulation to prevent some of the downsides from happening. It was a great hour,” said Altman during a gathering at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD).

BYJU'S introduces AI technology to enhance learning experience, says it won't replace teachers

According to Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU's, the integration of AI technology is not intended to replace teachers but rather enhance the efficiency of the organisation and allow teachers to focus on other important tasks.

#InDepth🔎

Why Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain?

#ExpertEdge 💡

There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India

With an estimated 8 percent capacity shortfall between the number of flights India’s airlines planned to fly and the number of flights being flown airfares are on an upward trajectory. The situation reached a stage where the government called a meeting of airlines and told them to “self-regulate” – a mechanism that is being questioned to say the least. However, near term airfares continue to rise and outrage abounds.

Even so, there is no tapering of demand. Flyers continue to take to the skies. Booking flights for later dates is still within a reasonable range but mention this in a debate and the very definition of reasonable is questioned.

RBI jolts market's complacence with a hawkish pause

Twice in a row, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has gently rocked the market out of its comfort zone with nuanced surprises. In April, it went for a totally unexpected pause, albeit a hawkish pause when the market was expecting a hike. Now in June, they have stuck to an unchanged rate and stance as expected, but there is a twist in their talk.

#PersonalFinance 💰

Fixed deposit rate hikes to see a halt soon — Is it time to rejig your investments?

The pause in the repo rate hike, coupled with surplus liquidity in the banking system, may lead bigger banks with adequate deposit mobilisation to halt their fixed deposit (FD) interest rate hikes, experts said after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on Thursday. Before hitting the pause button for the second time, the central bank had raised the repo rate cumulatively by 250 basis points since the beginning of the rate hike cycle in May 2022. FD rates are influenced by several factors, including the repo rate, the gap between credit growth rates, deposit growth rates, and overall liquidity in the banking system.

Worst over for home loan borrowers, but when will interest rates start going down

Home loan interest rates may start dropping before the end of 2023 , experts said on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on the repo rate as well as its policy stance. Although inflation still remains higher than the tolerance level, it has decreased over the past few months, allowing the RBI to maintain its stance. Experts believe this status quo will facilitate positive decision-making for homebuyers and lenders.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

