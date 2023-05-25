Newsletter | ONDC can do to retail biz what UPI did to payments: Vineet Gautam; Deepinder Goyal's ESOPs cost Zomato Rs 143 Cr & more

From ONDC’s potential to revolutionise the retail industry to Myntra’s conversational AI tool, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead ⚡

20% TCS on Credit Cards — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders

The central government has doused the anger over the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) that it has announced on all credit card spends by saying it wont apply on transactions upto Rs 7 lakh. But a closer look shows that an important modus of consumer spend – going for a foreign tour – continues to attract 20 percent TCS.

The Chief Economic Advisor writing in the Indian Express gave the following reasons: “remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have increased multifold in the last few years, and as per data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LRS remittances which were Rs 0.9 trillion in FY2019, crossed Rs 2 trillion in FY 2023. “ he wrote.

Badly hit by unseasonal rains, Maharashtra farmers still await their crop damage compensation

Usually this time of the year, farmers are busy selling their produce, paying off their debts, and preparing for their next harvest cycle which begins with the onset of monsoon. But, for most of the farmers of Maharashtra, none of this is happening this year. The episodes of unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which started in March, have proven to be catastrophic for Maharashtra's farmers.

The unseasonal rains and hailstorm which started in the first week of March, continues to damage crops. First, the rains hit the standing rabi crop and now it's affecting the crops stored in the open.

#StartupsMarket 👩💻

Biggies Burger eyes Series-A round in September, on track to clock Rs 100 crore in revenue this fiscal

Home-grown quick-service restaurant (QSR) start-up Biggies Burger could raise its Series-A round of funding by September, according to CEO Biraja Rout. CNBC-TV18 learns that the round could be valued at approximately Rs 30 crore. In September 2022, the burger chain announced seed-funding totalling Rs 5.5 crore.

“Our seed round helped us register 2.7x growth in revenue, we are targeting 2.5x growth this year and are on the look-out for funding and mentorship,” said Biraja, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18. “We are in the advanced stages of discussions with VCs, and will raise our Series-A fund by September,” he added.

Simple Energy eyeing order book of Rs 1,400 crore and $100 million funding

With the launch of its first-ever e-scooter over and done with, electric mobility start-up, Simple Energy says it is looking at a prospective order book of Rs 1,400 crore in the next 18 months.

On Tuesday, Simple Energy unveiled the long-awaited Simple One, its first-ever EV offering, at its plant located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. In a chat with CNBC-TV18, Simple's CEO, Suhas Rajkumar, said he hoped to sell 1.5 lakh units in 18 months.

Deepinder Goyal's ESOPs cost Zomato Rs 143 crore in H2FY23

Employee stock options (ESOPs) given to Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has cost the company Rs 143 crore in H2 FY23, as per filings by the company on the exchanges.

Goyal bagged Rs 216.3 crore in ESOPs in the first half of FY23, Rs 386.9 crore in the second half of FY22 and Rs 365.7 crore in the first half of FY22, the filings showed.

#InDepth 🔎

#CNBCTV18NextGen 🔥

Meet Vedant Lamba, who is on track to make Rs 100 crore from simply reselling sneakers

CNBC-TV18 caught up with the 23-year-old, who has created a thriving business in India's sneaker reselling industry. Lamba launched Mainstreet TV, a YouTube channel, in 2017, which later evolved into the successful startup — The Mainstreet Marketplace.

“A lot of kids, aged 17-19 years are now making lakhs of rupees a month by reselling shoes — starting with Rs 20,000 they are now making Rs 3-10 lakh a month in profit from just selling sneakers,” said 23-year-old Vedant Lamba who is the founder of streetwear store Mainstreet Marketplace.

#TechTalks 📱

ONDC can do to retail business what UPI has done to payments, says Bestseller India CEO

Bestseller India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vineet Gautam said the company’s retail business saw headwinds post-pandemic but, he believes that Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) holds the potential to revolutionise the retail industry — and like UPI’s impact on payments — it has the power to bring significant benefits and customers to retail businesses.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 24, Gautam said the company is seeing headwinds as the shift of people to tier 2 and 3 cities during the pandemic was expected to drive growth.

Myntra launches MyFashionGPT to help users discover outfits through conversations

Myntra on Wednesday introduced its latest AI-powered feature, called MyFashionGPT. It is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and is said to help users make natural language-based queries for product discovery.

According to the platform, MyFashionGPT allows shoppers to search for specific outfit needs by typing text in a conversational manner. Depending on the nature of the query, customers will be presented with up to six ensemble options, including products from multiple categories such as top wear, bottom wear, footwear, accessories, and makeup.

#ExpertEdge 💡

Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth

Historically, Indian households have allocated a disproportionately high share of wealth to physical assets. An average Indian household holds majority of its wealth in Real Estate and Gold, with financial assets accounting for a significantly small component.

This is unusual in the global context. As per RBI’s Household Finance Committee Report(2017), more than 50 percent of households expect to rely on support from their children during old age, banking on the uncertain income-generating capacity of future generation. Thus, a large proportion of the nation's wealth being locked in largely illiquid assets, like real estate etc does not help either the country at large or the investors themselves in their old-age.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge