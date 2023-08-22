Newsletter | Nitin Gadkari to launch India's car assessment programme; Larsen & Toubro needs 30,000 skilled workers but is struggling to hire & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Bharat NCAP launch live: Nitin Gadkari to launch India's car assessment programme today

Centre drawing up a plan to announce SOPs — timing, scale not decided yet

As India prepares for the 2024 general election, the government is said to be in the process of formulating a strategic plan to introduce a series of new incentives. However, the precise timing and scale of these announcements have yet to be finalised, sources within the government said.

Larsen & Toubro needs 30,000 skilled workers but is struggling to hire, here’s why

Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro needs about 30,000 skilled labourers but is struggling to hire, the firm’s CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan has said. "Indian labourers lack skill sets, and, therefore, there is a need to upskill them," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction, adding that L&T upskills labourers using modularity, and automation, which adds to the process of hiring struggle.

Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates | Indian spacecraft to land on Moon tomorrow, Russia explains why Luna-25 crashed

India is all set to make history as it eyes to achieve a milestone of attempting a soft land its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the south polar region of the moon on Wednesday, August 23, evening. On Monday, the ISRO was able to establish a two-communication between the Chandrayaan 3 Lander Module and the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, which is still orbiting.

Dive deep into the science and engineering that powered Chandrayaan 3 Mission

US Presidential Election | Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the rising Republican star

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and staunch Republican, has surged in the polls for the US presidency. His conservative stance, anti-immigrant and anti-woke views, and a recent endorsement from Elon Musk have seen his star rise

Healthy India | Investments in digital health — here's an economic case for encouraging women's health startups

Traditional healthcare systems have fallen short of focusing on multifaceted women's health issues like reproductive health, maternal care, and menopause management. Equally essential is the integration of women's mental health concerns, including postpartum depression and anxiety, as fundamental elements of comprehensive women's healthcare services., writes Bala Deshpande, Founder Partner at MegaDelta Capital.

Why Indian Gen Z is going gaga over ragas? 9

While the bias against classical music may run deep, its vibrant spirit and adaptability have propelled its revival among a generation often perceived as distant from tradition – Gen Z. This resurgence is not only heartening but speaks to the genre's remarkable ability to rejuvenate itself, forging connections that transcend generational divides.

India to be showcased as premier wedding destination to attract foreign tourists

India's tourism ministry has introduced an extensive campaign "India Says I Do" to put the spotlight on India as a premier wedding destination. This initiative aims to showcase India as a wedding venue and to tap into the immense potentials of its wedding industry.

Campbell Bay: Unveiling a hidden paradise in Andaman and Nicobar

