Newsletter | Nitin Gadkari to launch India's car assessment programme; Larsen & Toubro needs 30,000 skilled workers but is struggling to hire & more

4 Min Read
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
#TopNews
Bharat NCAP launch live: Nitin Gadkari to launch India's car assessment programme today
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) today. Under this program, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. It aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market, according to ANI reports.
Centre drawing up a plan to announce SOPs — timing, scale not decided yet
As India prepares for the 2024 general election, the government is said to be in the process of formulating a strategic plan to introduce a series of new incentives. However, the precise timing and scale of these announcements have yet to be finalised, sources within the government said.
According to information received by CNBC-TV18, the government is planning to roll out several key SOPs and new initiatives in the lead-up to the elections.
Larsen & Toubro needs 30,000 skilled workers but is struggling to hire, here’s why
Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro needs about 30,000 skilled labourers but is struggling to hire, the firm’s CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan has said. "Indian labourers lack skill sets, and, therefore, there is a need to upskill them," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction, adding that L&T upskills labourers using modularity, and automation, which adds to the process of hiring struggle.
#Chandrayaan3
Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates | Indian spacecraft to land on Moon tomorrow, Russia explains why Luna-25 crashed
India is all set to make history as it eyes to achieve a milestone of attempting a soft land its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the south polar region of the moon on Wednesday, August 23, evening. On Monday, the ISRO was able to establish a two-communication between the Chandrayaan 3 Lander Module and the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, which is still orbiting.
Dive deep into the science and engineering that powered Chandrayaan 3 Mission
#InDepth
US Presidential Election | Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the rising Republican star
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and staunch Republican, has surged in the polls for the US presidency. His conservative stance, anti-immigrant and anti-woke views, and a recent endorsement from Elon Musk have seen his star rise
#ExpertEdge
Healthy India | Investments in digital health — here's an economic case for encouraging women's health startups
Traditional healthcare systems have fallen short of focusing on multifaceted women's health issues like reproductive health, maternal care, and menopause management. Equally essential is the integration of women's mental health concerns, including postpartum depression and anxiety, as fundamental elements of comprehensive women's healthcare services., writes Bala Deshpande, Founder Partner at MegaDelta Capital.
#CNBCTV18NextGen
Why Indian Gen Z is going gaga over ragas? 9
While the bias against classical music may run deep, its vibrant spirit and adaptability have propelled its revival among a generation often perceived as distant from tradition – Gen Z. This resurgence is not only heartening but speaks to the genre's remarkable ability to rejuvenate itself, forging connections that transcend generational divides.
#TravelWithCNBCTV18
India to be showcased as premier wedding destination to attract foreign tourists
India's tourism ministry has introduced an extensive campaign "India Says I Do" to put the spotlight on India as a premier wedding destination. This initiative aims to showcase India as a wedding venue and to tap into the immense potentials of its wedding industry.
Campbell Bay: Unveiling a hidden paradise in Andaman and Nicobar
Campbell Bay emerges as a must-see gem within the embrace Nicobar district in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It's a national park shrouded in allure and mystery, waiting to be discovered. To tread its enchanted grounds, one must embark on an exhilarating journey through dense, tropical evergreen forests. Here, a tapestry of vibrant orchids, kaleidoscopic blossoms, and mangrove sanctuaries unfurl, igniting the passion of photography enthusiasts who grace its shores.
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis
Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge
We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates
We'll see you tomorrow with another engaging '11:11'
First Published: Aug 22, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Presidential suites to cost upto Rs 20 lakh during the G20 Summit in Delhi, hotel rates up 50-60%
Aug 22, 2023 IST2 Min Read
BEML expects defence revenue to reach Rs 4,500-5,000 crore in 4-5 years
Aug 22, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Larsen & Toubro needs 30,000 skilled workers but is struggling to hire, here’s why
Aug 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read