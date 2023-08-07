Newsletter | Navigating the financial landscape to achieve your goals; SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space & more

6 Min Read
From SpaceX launching 22 new Starlink satellites to Apple losing the historic $3 trillion crown, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
Demystifying risk and return: Navigating the financial landscape to achieve your goals
When it comes to investing in the financial markets, there are two key factors that every investor must consider: risk and return.
These two concepts are intertwined and play a crucial role in determining the success of your investment journey. As an Indian mutual fund investor, understanding the dynamics of risk and return becomes even more important, considering the diverse range of investment options available in the country's financial landscape. In this article, we aim to demystify these concepts and provide you with insights to help you navigate the financial landscape and achieve your investment goals.
WATCH | SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space
Elon Musk-led SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 of its Starlink satellites from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:41 p.m. EDT. Notably, this launch also marks a remarkable feat in the company's history, as it boasts the swiftest turnaround ever achieved from a single launch pad.
What makes this launch truly remarkable is the utilisation of a recycled first stage booster, which has been a star player in multiple missions, including Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and a previous Starlink venture.
Apple loses historic $3 trillion crown as sales disappoint
Apple Inc.’s market value is now decisively below the historic $3 trillion level, after the iPhone maker’s outlook for the fourth quarter sparked worries over tepid demand for its handsets and other gadgets.
Shares in the California-based company dropped 4.8 percent on Friday, resulting in a market capitalization of about $2.85 trillion. The day’s decline, Apple’s largest since September, represented a drop of more than $160 billion in market value. In June, Apple became the first company with a $3 trillion value.
In its report, Apple posted its third straight quarter of declining sales, and predicted a similar performance in the current period.
The rise of Connected TVs and its impact on advertising in India
The Indian audience now enjoys a plethora of entertainment options, revolutionising the way content is consumed in the country. Thanks to technology and digitisation, on-demand videos are readily available in the comfort of their homes. The combination of affordable internet and high-quality content has enticed many consumers to switch from traditional cable subscriptions to Smart Televisions or Connected TVs (CTVs). While linear TV remains prevalent, the growing buzz around Smart Televisions with OTT platforms has also made connected TV a significant platform for advertisers.
Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained
The recent notification dated 3rd August issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricting the import of items falling under HSN 8471 of Chapter 84 of Schedule -1 (Import Policy) of ITC (HS0 2022 came as a surprise. More so since we are steadily reducing tariffs and bringing such items under a free import regime.
The restriction, specified in the said notification, was to a whole range of critical IT items, including laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and ultra-small form factor computers and servers, etc. Obviously, the thinking was to restrict import of the complete, ready-to-use electronic machines.
Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut
The real estate sector has been facing a perfect storm with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates and escalating raw material costs, all together affecting an otherwise likely real estate boom in India. All India House Price Index (HPI) has surged by almost 10 percent in the past three years amidst the pandemic and elevated inflation and interest rates.
A key factor that impacts the sales is the sentiment of the consumers; positive sentiments often lead to increased purchases, while negative sentiments deter potential buyers.
M&M may spin off its EV business in the next 5-7 years, MD & CEO Anish Shah says
Mahindra & Mahindra may spin off its Electric Vehicles business in the next five to seven years, MD & CEO Anish Shah said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.
However, he did clarify that this is one of the options on the table and not a definite plan as of now.
“Results will showup in M&M’s consolidated numbers and our gameplan on that – five to seven years down the road, could potentially be to spin it off," Shah said. "At this point its too early to say; all options will be open for us but the benefit of having it in a separate electric entity – all those options can come into play at the right time," he added.
Overdrive reviews the Honda Elevate and Odysse Hawk Plus electric scooter
Honda has entered the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space in India with its new "Elevate." This new car is set to compete with well-established giants such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.
Under the hood, Honda Elevate boasts a powerful 1,498cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 121PS at 6,600rpm and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm. Offering a smooth driving experience, the car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission gearbox, ensuring a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl. For those seeking an even better mileage, the CVT variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 16.92kmpl.
India-China border talks to resume soon, made progress on key tension points: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that talks to ease tensions along the border have not been "halted" and that both the countries "have made progress on key tension points in the last three years".
"India-China border talks not halted, meeting will be held soon," Jaishankar was quoted by ANI as saying. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including in the areas along Northern frontier".
Tensions between India and China escalated after violent clashes erupted between the troops of the two countries in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in May 2020. Both the sides had suffered casualties.
Hidden weekend getaways near Delhi that can help you relax and rejuvinate
Escape the bustling city life and explore the untouched beauty of these under-the-radar destinations near Delhi. Discover serene landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and clean mountain air as you embark on a restful getaway in the lap of nature. These hidden gems promise an enchanting experience away from the usual tourist spots.
Discover enchanting places to visit in Kerala this August
Kerala, known for its lush vegetation, majestic hills, and stunning blue skies, offers a plethora of picturesque destinations to explore, especially during the magical monsoon season. While Alleppey, Thekkady, and Wayanad are well-known favourites, let's venture further to uncover some hidden gems and must-visit places in Kerala during August.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 12:29 PM IST
