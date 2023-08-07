Newsletter | Navigating the financial landscape to achieve your goals; SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space & more

From SpaceX launching 22 new Starlink satellites to Apple losing the historic $3 trillion crown, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead⚡

Demystifying risk and return: Navigating the financial landscape to achieve your goals

When it comes to investing in the financial markets, there are two key factors that every investor must consider: risk and return.

#TechTalks 📱

WATCH | SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space

What makes this launch truly remarkable is the utilisation of a recycled first stage booster, which has been a star player in multiple missions, including Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and a previous Starlink venture.

Apple loses historic $3 trillion crown as sales disappoint

Shares in the California-based company dropped 4.8 percent on Friday, resulting in a market capitalization of about $2.85 trillion. The day’s decline, Apple’s largest since September, represented a drop of more than $160 billion in market value. In June, Apple became the first company with a $3 trillion value.

In its report, Apple posted its third straight quarter of declining sales, and predicted a similar performance in the current period.

The rise of Connected TVs and its impact on advertising in India

The Indian audience now enjoys a plethora of entertainment options, revolutionising the way content is consumed in the country. Thanks to technology and digitisation, on-demand videos are readily available in the comfort of their homes. The combination of affordable internet and high-quality content has enticed many consumers to switch from traditional cable subscriptions to Smart Televisions or Connected TVs (CTVs). While linear TV remains prevalent, the growing buzz around Smart Televisions with OTT platforms has also made connected TV a significant platform for advertisers.

#ExpertEdge 💡

Import curb on computers, laptops, tablets — the flip-flop in FTP explained

The recent notification dated 3rd August issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricting the import of items falling under HSN 8471 of Chapter 84 of Schedule -1 (Import Policy) of ITC (HS0 2022 came as a surprise. More so since we are steadily reducing tariffs and bringing such items under a free import regime.

The restriction, specified in the said notification, was to a whole range of critical IT items, including laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and ultra-small form factor computers and servers, etc. Obviously, the thinking was to restrict import of the complete, ready-to-use electronic machines.

Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

A key factor that impacts the sales is the sentiment of the consumers; positive sentiments often lead to increased purchases, while negative sentiments deter potential buyers.

#AutoNews🚗

M&M may spin off its EV business in the next 5-7 years, MD & CEO Anish Shah says

However, he did clarify that this is one of the options on the table and not a definite plan as of now.

“Results will showup in M&M’s consolidated numbers and our gameplan on that – five to seven years down the road, could potentially be to spin it off," Shah said. "At this point its too early to say; all options will be open for us but the benefit of having it in a separate electric entity – all those options can come into play at the right time," he added.

Overdrive reviews the Honda Elevate and Odysse Hawk Plus electric scooter

Under the hood, Honda Elevate boasts a powerful 1,498cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a peak power of 121PS at 6,600rpm and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300rpm. Offering a smooth driving experience, the car is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission gearbox, ensuring a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl. For those seeking an even better mileage, the CVT variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 16.92kmpl.

#IndiaNews 📰

India-China border talks to resume soon, made progress on key tension points: S Jaishankar

"India-China border talks not halted, meeting will be held soon," Jaishankar was quoted by ANI as saying. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including in the areas along Northern frontier".

Tensions between India and China escalated after violent clashes erupted between the troops of the two countries in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in May 2020. Both the sides had suffered casualties.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴

Hidden weekend getaways near Delhi that can help you relax and rejuvinate

Escape the bustling city life and explore the untouched beauty of these under-the-radar destinations near Delhi. Discover serene landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and clean mountain air as you embark on a restful getaway in the lap of nature. These hidden gems promise an enchanting experience away from the usual tourist spots.

Discover enchanting places to visit in Kerala this August

