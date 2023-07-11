Newsletter | Hundreds of Microsoft employees get pink slips; Why understanding population curve is important & more

From fresh layoffs at Microsoft to India overtaking China as the most attractive emerging market for investing, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#LatestNews⚡

Weather update LIVE | Delhi Shershah road caves in, traffic affected on C-Hexagon India Gate

The monsoon season is causing mayhem across India with several states facing heavy rainfall, thundershowers, flooding and widespread damage. In Himachal Pradesh, the bad weather has killed 72 people while eight others are missing. Delhi's Yamuna Bridge has also been closed for rail traffic because the river has crossed its danger mark.

India overtakes China as most attractive emerging market for investing, says Invesco study

India has overtaken China to become the most attractive emerging market for investing for sovereign wealth funds this year, a study by Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management has said. This is due to its solid demographics, political stability and proactive regulation, the report said.

The Invesco report included views from 142 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists from 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks. Collectively, these institutions manage about $21 trillion in assets.

#TechTalks📱

Meta's Threads overtakes ChatGPT as fastest-growing platform — hits 100M sign-ups in 5 days

Meta Platforms’ Twitter rival Threads crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch , CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday, dethroning ChatGPT as the fastest-growing online platform to hit the milestone.

Threads has been setting records for user growth since its launch on Wednesday, with celebrities, politicians and other newsmakers joining the platform that is seen by analysts as the first serious threat to the Elon Musk-owned microblogging app.

This community app is exclusively for senior citizens

SeniorWorld, an e-commerce company for senior citizens , on Monday, announced the launch of "SilverWings," which the company describes as “a social, wellness and fun community app platform for seniors over 60”.

According to SeniorWorld, the app has been developed based on feedback from the company's seniors community on Facebook. For the moment, the app is available only on the Google Play Store.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Microsoft layoffs: Hundreds of employees get pink slips six months after 10,000 jobs were cut

According to a report by GeekWire, Microsoft has confirmed that 276 employees in the Washington region of the United States have been laid off. In a statement provided to GeekWire, the company acknowledged the layoffs and stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are an essential and routine aspect of managing their business.

TCS delays onboarding of lateral recruits by up to three months

This is coming at a time when the Indian IT sector has already taken a hit by macroeconomic headwinds and is facing project deferrals and ramp-downs as their clients cut down on tech budgets.

#Watch🎬

#MarketNews 📈

Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?

CNBC-TV18 surveyed 30 fund managers to find out what the market mood was like after the stellar rally seen in the last 3 months. The findings show that most managers on the street are bullish expecting the Nifty to head to 20,000 or beyond with financials leading the way.

Interestingly, the survey said the biggest risks to the upside momentum aren’t local, but global in nature. The majority that is as much as 76 percent of the respondents feel the market is heading higher in the second half of this calendar year with the Nifty seen between the 20,000-21,000 range.

#ExpertEdge💡

Here's why understanding the population curve is important for global progress

Countries, where population growth has slowed or stopped, must prepare for an increasing proportion of older persons and, in some cases, decreasing population size. Similarly, those countries where fertility levels remain high should prepare to meet the needs of growing numbers of children and young people.

#PersonalFinance💰

New SIPs registered in June highest till date, overall SIP inflows above Rs 14,000-mark for fourth straight month

The number of new Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) registered in June 2023 were over 27 lakh, which is the highest till date , Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. With this, the number of SIP accounts stood at 6.65 crore for June 2023 compared to 6.52 in May 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.93 crore, compared to Rs 7.52 crore in May 2023.

The SIP inflows, meanwhile, inched lower to Rs 14,734 crore in June 2023. Inflows via SIPs had hit a fresh record high of Rs 14,749 crore in May. This is the fourth consecutive month of SIP flows coming in above the Rs 14,000 crore mark. A total of 11 new schemes were launched in June, adding Rs 3,288 crore of inflows.

EPF high pension FAQ: Deadline to end today, how to apply, list of documents and key details

It must be noted that the deadline for submission of high pension for employers has been extended thrice. The deadline was first extended from March 3, 2023, to May 3, 2023. The second extension moved the deadline to June 26, 2023 and then to the current July 11, 2023.

