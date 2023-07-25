Newsletter | Meta, Microsoft, and hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name; ITC Hotels Demerger & more

From Twitter's rebranding to ITC Hotels demerger, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#TechTalks📱

The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

X is so widely used and cited in trademarks that it is a candidate for legal challenges - and the company formerly known as Twitter could face its own issues defending its X brand in the future.

"There's a 100 percent chance that Twitter is going to get sued over this by somebody," said trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who said he counted nearly 900 active U.S. trademark registrations that already cover the letter X in a wide range of industries.

Five logos, six CEOs and 450 million monthly active users later, a look at Twitter’s 17-year journey

Twitter, which is now owned and operated by American company X Corp, was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006 and launched in July of that year. Now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, the text, image and video-sharing platform is one of the most recognisable brands in the world. According to a Guinness World Records report in March 2023, Twitter had approximately 450 million monthly active users.

#MarketNews 📈

Reliance to invest Rs 378 crore in Mercury Holdings, a Brookfield-Digital Realty JV

Mercury Holdings, through Mercury India SG FDI Pte Ltd, its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, holds 100 percent of the five Indian companies — BAM DLR Data Center Services Pvt Ltd, BAM DLR Chennai Pvt Ltd, BAM DLR Kolkata Pvt Ltd, BAM DLR Mumbai Pvt Ltd, and BAM DLR Network Services Pvt Ltd.

ITC Hotels Demerger: How is the street valuing the soon-to-be demerged entity

Analysts who track FMCG-to-Cigarette-to-Hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd . believe that the recent demerger announcement of the hotels business should put to rest some capital allocation concerns over the medium-to-long term.

The street is valuing the demerged entity anywhere between Rs 12 to Rs 23 per share.

#Indepth🔎

The Australian state of Victoria has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Here's a look at why Victoria pulled out, and broader issues facing the Games 👇

#startupsworld👩💻

Her grandma's sarees inspired this Gen Z influencer's ethnic fashion startup Dri By Himadri

"Since it's so easy to connect with a content creator who has started a small business — considering we start with a social media first approach — people don't give us the benefit of the doubt. That’s how I feel. We are still learning. They should allow us that leverage to figure it out," said 26-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer-turned entrepreneur Himadri Patel.

In this age of social media, the creator economy has proven its worth. As competition increases, social media influencers are not content with just being brands — they are venturing into entrepreneurship. But the path is difficult, and someone like Patel is quickly getting used to that fact. She is an influencer who launched her fashion and clothing brand Dri By Himadri in October 2022.

Byju’s vacates its biggest office space in Bengaluru to save costs

Byju’s has three office spaces in Bengaluru, including the 5.58 lakh square feet property in Kalyani Tech Park that it has vacated. The company has asked the employees to work out of its other premises or from their homes from July 23, at least six employees confirmed to Moneycontrol. The company has also given up two out of nine floors it had in Prestige Tech Park, the employees said.

#ExpertEdge 💡

New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

A Group of Ministers (GOM) was constituted to review the taxability of the sector, which reached a broad agreement that GST at the rate of 28 percent should be levied on online gaming. However, GOM could not arrive at a consensus and the final decision was left to the GST Council in this regard.

#PersonalFinance💰

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches 'Protect N Gain' plan: Check key features

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday launched ICICI Pru Protect N Gain, a product which offers a comprehensive life insurance cover, protection against accidental death and permanent disability due to an accident and market-linked returns to build long-term wealth and achieve financial goals.

The product provides a life insurance cover up to 100 times the annual premium and enables customers to maximise returns by offering 18 funds options spread across equity and debt to choose from, ICICI Prudential Life said.

Income Tax Day 2023: How to file ITR, forms available, documents required, more

"The commitment to tax compliance remains steadfast, and as of July 18, 2023, more than three crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2023-24. This is a noteworthy increase as compared to the previous year's filings, where three crore ITRs were filed by July 25, reflecting the growing awareness and participation of taxpayers," Avinash Shekhar, CEO & Founder at TaxNodes said.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

