Newsletter | India poised to lead 3 transitions world's witnessing: N Chandrasekaran; Trump arrested & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Share Market Live NSE

#G20Summit🌍

Run up to G20 Summit Live: At B20 Summit, Tata head says India poised to lead 3 transitions world's witnessing

B20 Summit India 2023 is taking place this week in New Delhi. The official G20 platform for communication with the world's business community is called the Business 20 (B20). The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which served as the B20 India Secretariat during India's G20 Presidency, coordinated B20 activities. The Secretariat was in charge of monitoring the creation and implementation of the B20 process under the direction of N Chandrasekaran, Chair of the B20 India and Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata Group Chairman proposes a new India-based global business institute to transform G20

In the run-up to the G20 Summit in early September, leaders from the B20 — a platform representing businesses from the world’s top 20 economies — held a conclave today (August 25) in New Delhi. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan, who opened the dialogue, said that a global business institute should be set up in India to guide the upcoming changes at the G20 (an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union).

BRICS expresses support for India's G20 presidency in a joint statement

"We look forward to the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian G20 Presidency. We note the opportunities to build sustained momentum for change by India, Brazil and South Africa presiding over the G20 from 2023 to 2025."

#TechTalks📱

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls for regulating generative AI

Revolutionary brain-computer AI technology offers hope for stroke survivors' speech restoration

In a remarkable collaborative effort between UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley, a groundbreaking brain-computer technology is sprouting to life. The researchers are developing a brain-computer technology that could allow brainstem stroke survivors to communicate more naturally through a digital avatar that resembles them, according to a report by the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Edward Chang, MD, chair of neurological surgery, UCSF has worked on this technology, known as a brain-computer interface (BCI) for over a decade. He is hopeful that this latest research development that would enable speech for stroke survivors from brain signals will lead to an FDA -approved system in the near future.

#Indepth🔎

Karnataka will have a new education policy of its own, and not go with the central policy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state will be scrapping the national education policy (NEP) and will instead be introducing the state's. Rs 80 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the learning of 33 lakh students under the new education scheme 'Marusinchana', the CM said as he announced the Karnataka state budget 2023.

"A new scheme is being implemented with the aim of providing quality education to the students and equal opportunities for all," he said.

Under the new scheme, the state government is also looking at equipping one-and-a-half lakh students who are behind in learning for matriculation examinations.

Enabling Education | NEP vs States — here's why it is crucial to keep education out of politics

The recent announcement by the Karnataka government that the National Education Policy already implemented in the state by the previous government will be scrapped , caught the attention of everyone. This is specially so because education is connected with everyone in one way or another, as students (present or past), teachers (serving or retired), parents, educationalists, industrialists or business entities. For a student, it is their future that is spanning the next sixty or seventy years.

#PersonalFinance💰

HDFC Bank Swiggy vs ICICI Amazon Pay vs Axis Flipkart credit cards: Which is better and for whom?

HDFC Bank recently introduced the Swiggy credit card in collaboration with the popular food delivery platform. This credit card offers a unique proposition with its 10 percent cashback, a rate that surpasses many other cashback credit cards in the market such as ICICI Amazon Pay credit card or Axis Flipkart credit card.

The standout feature of the HDFC Bank Swiggy credit card is its 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends. This is notably higher than most cashback credit cards available, which typically offer around 1-5 percent.

HDFC Bank partners with Marriott Bonvoy to launch India's first co-branded hotel credit card

HDFC Bank on Thursday partnered with Marriott Bonvoy, the esteemed travel program by Marriott, to launch 'Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card'. This pioneering co-branded card will operate on the Diners Club platform, which is a part of the globally recognized Discover Global Network.

The newly launched credit card comes packed with travel benefits, designed to elevate cardholders' travel journeys. Cardholders are entitled to Silver Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy, ushering in a range of privileges including priority late checkouts, exclusive member rates, and bonus points, among other perks, the lender said in a press statement.

#WorldNews🌍

Donald Trump arrested in Georgia in 2020 US election fraud case, mug shots released

Trump and 18 others were indicted last week, accused of participating in a sprawling conspiracy to overturn his presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March, when he became the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted.

