Newsletter | I tried the $3499 Vision Pro & it was amazing; TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in 3 years & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Layoffs 2023: Reddit to layoff 5% of its workforce, trims hiring plans

During this period of widespread layoffs, Reddit has also announced job cuts. The popular internet community discussion platform is downsizing approximately 5 percent of its workforce, aligning with the global economic downturn that the world economy is currently bracing for.

According to a report from Variety, the recent round of layoffs at Reddit will result in nearly 90 individuals losing their jobs. Concurrently, Reddit has adjusted and reduced its hiring plans as part of a restructuring effort aimed at achieving financial stability by 2024.

I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing

A day after Apple’s WWDC keynote at Apple Park in California, the iPhone maker gave some of the WWDC attendees a controlled demo of the much-talked-about Vision Pro and I was one of the lucky few. This demo was set up in a brand new block created specifically for Vision Pro inside the Apple Campus at Cupertino.

As soon as I entered the building I was asked a few questions concerning my vision — whether I wore glasses, how clearly I can see things far and near, on my phone, etc. Luckily, I don’t wear glasses but for those who do there is a system of snap-in prescription lenses. This is because there is no room inside the Vision Pro to wear it along with glasses.

Edtech sector in India faces funding decline in 2022 but long-term prospects remain strong: Report

The edtech sector in India experienced a remarkable surge during the pandemic, driven by school closures and the shift to online education. However, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the industry , marked by funding declines, scrutiny of business models, and widespread layoffs.

According to PwC's Startup Deals Tracker - CY22, venture funding for edtech startups in India witnessed a significant decrease, dropping from $4 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Notably, this figure fell even below the funding levels observed in 2020, when the total edtech investment reached $2 billion.

TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS’ former chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan made nearly Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23, up 13 percent from Rs 25.76 crore in the previous year. Gopinathan's salary for the fiscal under review stood at Rs 1.73 crore, he received Rs 2.43 crore as benefits, perquisites and allowances and Rs 25 crore as commission.

Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division

The move affects about 2 percent of the music-streaming giant's workforce and aligns Spotify with the likes of Meta Platforms and Roku, which have also cut jobs for the second time in response to an uncertain economy. Shares of the Sweden-based company rose about 0.5 percent in early trading, outperforming a muted broader market.

Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture

And, this is not about the individual concerned, this is not about the particular financial institution, but this is about the system itself.

President Erdogan returns — hopefully a strategic churn in his policy-making circle can make New Delhi happy

From all estimates and analyses it is abundantly clear that President Recep Tayep Erdogan was able to successfully overcome his detractors, his administration’s failures especially in dealing with the worst earthquakes and relief coordination and accusations of democracy deficit and indulgence in autocracy let alone the economic crisis and ultra-Islamism.

Masterchef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury | From home cook to curating signature menus

Kishwar’s Masterchef Australia journey started with a traditional Bengali fish dish and ended at the finale with another one as well. During her audition round, the judge, late Jock Zonfrillo, told her, “That is one of the most delicious things that I have eaten this year!” Judge Andy Allen followed up with, “Where have you been? Like seriously!” To which Chowdhury teared up and said, “Just at home.”

The reality of the sex competition in Sweden

Sweden has recently become the centre of a controversial and viral news story claiming that the country is set to introduce sexual intercourse as a registered sport. Reports of a sex championship scheduled for June 8 in Gothenburg have shocked millions across the globe. However, Swedish news agencies have confirmed that these claims are entirely false.

The origins of the news can be traced back to unattributed tweets that quickly spread on social media platforms. Numerous news outlets carried the details, stating that the event would span several weeks, with participants competing for hours each day.

This techie used AI to morph Sidhu Moosewala's songs but...

The last album Xscape, consisting of Jackson’s unreleased songs from throughout his career, was released in 2014. Now, imagine finding a cover of The Weeknd’s Die for You — a song that came out in 2017 — sung in the voice of Jackson. How would that make you feel? Would you be stunned? Confused? Excited?

