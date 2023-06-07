Newsletter | I tried the $3499 Vision Pro & it was amazing; TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in 3 years & more

From Reddit laying off 5% of its workforce to TCS top brass salary jumping s 120% in 3years, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
Layoffs 2023: Reddit to layoff 5% of its workforce, trims hiring plans
During this period of widespread layoffs, Reddit has also announced job cuts. The popular internet community discussion platform is downsizing approximately 5 percent of its workforce, aligning with the global economic downturn that the world economy is currently bracing for.
According to a report from Variety, the recent round of layoffs at Reddit will result in nearly 90 individuals losing their jobs. Concurrently, Reddit has adjusted and reduced its hiring plans as part of a restructuring effort aimed at achieving financial stability by 2024.
I tried $3499 Vision Pro and it was amazing
A day after Apple’s WWDC keynote at Apple Park in California, the iPhone maker gave some of the WWDC attendees a controlled demo of the much-talked-about Vision Pro and I was one of the lucky few. This demo was set up in a brand new block created specifically for Vision Pro inside the Apple Campus at Cupertino.
As soon as I entered the building I was asked a few questions concerning my vision — whether I wore glasses, how clearly I can see things far and near, on my phone, etc. Luckily, I don’t wear glasses but for those who do there is a system of snap-in prescription lenses. This is because there is no room inside the Vision Pro to wear it along with glasses.
Edtech sector in India faces funding decline in 2022 but long-term prospects remain strong: Report
The edtech sector in India experienced a remarkable surge during the pandemic, driven by school closures and the shift to online education. However, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the industry, marked by funding declines, scrutiny of business models, and widespread layoffs.
According to PwC's Startup Deals Tracker - CY22, venture funding for edtech startups in India witnessed a significant decrease, dropping from $4 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Notably, this figure fell even below the funding levels observed in 2020, when the total edtech investment reached $2 billion.
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23
The much-awaited Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) annual report for FY23 is here and it shows the top brass at India’s largest tech giant (by revenue and market capitalisation) saw its annual compensation hike a whopping 120 percent in the past three years.
TCS’ former chief executive officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan made nearly Rs 30 crore in the financial year 2022-23, up 13 percent from Rs 25.76 crore in the previous year. Gopinathan's salary for the fiscal under review stood at Rs 1.73 crore, he received Rs 2.43 crore as benefits, perquisites and allowances and Rs 25 crore as commission.
Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division
Spotify Technology on Monday said it would cut 200 jobs from its podcast unit in its second round of layoffs, as the company restructures the business after years of heavy investment.
The move affects about 2 percent of the music-streaming giant's workforce and aligns Spotify with the likes of Meta Platforms and Roku, which have also cut jobs for the second time in response to an uncertain economy. Shares of the Sweden-based company rose about 0.5 percent in early trading, outperforming a muted broader market.
Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture
In a recent incident that sent shockwaves through the corporate world, a viral video emerged featuring a bank executive berating his team for low insurance sales. The video highlighted a disturbing reality — the existence of a poor culture of aggressive sales at the cost of consumer protection. This incident not only sheds light on the toxic work environment prevalent in some organisations but also raises serious concerns about what is acceptable as code of conduct.
And, this is not about the individual concerned, this is not about the particular financial institution, but this is about the system itself.
President Erdogan returns — hopefully a strategic churn in his policy-making circle can make New Delhi happy
From all estimates and analyses it is abundantly clear that President Recep Tayep Erdogan was able to successfully overcome his detractors, his administration’s failures especially in dealing with the worst earthquakes and relief coordination and accusations of democracy deficit and indulgence in autocracy let alone the economic crisis and ultra-Islamism.
Erdogan won 52.2 percent of the vote while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 47.8 percent as per official accounts. His Justice and Development --AKP Party also won majority in the Parliament. Though his own victory is marginal by vote share, even in the second round, but victory it is.
Masterchef Australia finalist Kishwar Chowdhury | From home cook to curating signature menus
Kishwar Chowdhury’s food journey started when she was quite young. Coming from a Bangladeshi immigrant family in Australia, she learnt how to cook traditional dishes from her culture, with her mother and grandmother watching over her, correcting every move.
Kishwar’s Masterchef Australia journey started with a traditional Bengali fish dish and ended at the finale with another one as well. During her audition round, the judge, late Jock Zonfrillo, told her, “That is one of the most delicious things that I have eaten this year!” Judge Andy Allen followed up with, “Where have you been? Like seriously!” To which Chowdhury teared up and said, “Just at home.”
The reality of the sex competition in Sweden
Sweden has recently become the centre of a controversial and viral news story claiming that the country is set to introduce sexual intercourse as a registered sport. Reports of a sex championship scheduled for June 8 in Gothenburg have shocked millions across the globe. However, Swedish news agencies have confirmed that these claims are entirely false.
The origins of the news can be traced back to unattributed tweets that quickly spread on social media platforms. Numerous news outlets carried the details, stating that the event would span several weeks, with participants competing for hours each day.
This techie used AI to morph Sidhu Moosewala's songs but...
When Michael Jackson passed away in 2009, fans from all over the world were devastated. And then This is It came out and it felt like the King of Pop had come back to life — even if the song was just under four minutes. Since then, two of his albums have been released posthumously, giving fans a glimpse of Michael Jackson's musical genius and preserving his legendary legacy.
The last album Xscape, consisting of Jackson’s unreleased songs from throughout his career, was released in 2014. Now, imagine finding a cover of The Weeknd’s Die for You — a song that came out in 2017 — sung in the voice of Jackson. How would that make you feel? Would you be stunned? Confused? Excited?
