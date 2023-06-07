Newsletter | I tried the $3499 Vision Pro & it was amazing; TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in 3 years & more

By CNBCTV18.COM

From Reddit laying off 5% of its workforce to TCS top brass salary jumping s 120% in 3years, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know: Live Tv Loading...

#TechTalks 📱 Layoffs 2023: Reddit to layoff 5% of its workforce, trims hiring plans During this period of widespread layoffs, Reddit has also announced job cuts. The popular internet community discussion platform is downsizing approximately 5 percent of its workforce, aligning with the global economic downturn that the world economy is currently bracing for.