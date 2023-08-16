Newsletter | How will colleges handle ChatGPT in the new school year?; Chandrayaan-3 completes Moon-bound manoeuvres & more 

From colleges prepping to handle ChatGPT in the new school year to Chandrayaan-3 completing Moon-bound manoeuvres, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Weather Update LIVE: 12 killed after massive landslide occurred Himachal's Summer Hill, more feared dead

The India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh over two days and in Uttarakhand over the next three-four days. Meanwhile, rainfall is also likely in Jammu and Kashmir, isolated pockets of Delhi, parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as per a forecast by Skymetweather. The water level in the Yamuna River continues to overflow.

Chandrayaan-3 completes Moon-bound manoeuvres, gears up for lander module Vikram's solo journey

This was the last of the mission's lunar-bound manoeuvers which began on August 5 as Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, inching closer to the Moon. Tomorrow, on August 17, the Lander Module of the spacecraft will separate from the Propulsion Module.

How will colleges handle ChatGPT in new school year? It's a work in progress

Colleges around the world spent much of the previous academic year adopting ad hoc approaches to the software — or no policy at all. Some professors banned the use of it outright, citing plagiarism, while others looked to incorporate it more intentionally into their curriculum. That led to inconsistent approaches across classes and departments.

SpaceX submits final Starship mishap report to US Federal Aviation Administration

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will review the application, but did not provide a timeline of how long that process might take. The FAA must clear SpaceX before the company can launch Starship again.

“When a final mishap report is approved, it will identify the corrective actions SpaceX must make,” the FAA said in a statement on Tuesday. “Separately, SpaceX must modify its license to incorporate those actions before receiving authorization to launch again.”

Road Safety — know this system that helps decoding driver performance and efficiency

Road safety is a pivotal global concern, with countless lives lost and injuries sustained due to reckless driving. To address this issue, innovative technologies and systems have emerged to encourage responsible driving behaviour. One such ground-breaking development is the Driver Scoring System. By implementing this system, authorities and insurance companies can monitor and assess driver performance, leading to improved road safety outcomes.

ONDC bridging the gap and expanding markets for inclusive e-commerce access, says Nandan Nilekani

In a conversation centered around the implications of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys accentuates that ONDC aims to revolutionise the market, bringing a broader audience into the digital commerce fold. The essence of ONDC is not about pitting one entity against another; instead, it's about embracing growth, inclusivity, and a thriving digital marketplace that benefits everyone involved.

Disprz raises $30M in Series C to develop Generative AI solutions to help enterprises with skilling

The funds raised in the round will be utilised for global market expansion and product development, including the integration of Generative AI across the learning and skilling cycle.

Several Houses Collapse Due To Landslide In Shimla

GenZ showing interest in equity markets— Expert shares key investment strategy

While it is difficult to generalize the interests of an entire generation, there is evidence to suggest that Gen Z, like other generations, has shown increased interest in equity markets . A recent Vanguard report said that this generation is more invested in stocks than previous generations.

“One trigger for this interest could be the greater accessibility and ease of trading facilitated by online platforms and mobile applications. Additionally, the democratization of information through social media and online communities may have contributed to Gen Z's exposure to investment opportunities and financial diligence,” said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading officer at Vantage, a multi-asset broker.

Don't binge: The key to enjoying an alcoholic drink is to consume it responsibly

Alcohol is widely consumed by individuals across the world and has a complex relationship with our bodies. While many people enjoy an occasional drink, it's important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the effects of alcohol. In this article, we'll explore various elements of alcohol, from its impact on body temperature to its addictive nature. We'll also provide some helpful tips for drinking in moderation and seeking help if needed.

