Newsletter | How Chandrayaan 3 is different from Chandrayaan 2; Lack of digital infra makes it difficult to pull people out of poverty, says Amitabh Kant & more

#Chandrayaan🚀

India’s Moon Mission: How Chandrayaan-3 is different than Chandrayaan 2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a major manoeuvre on Wednesday, August 9, bringing the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft closer to the Moon’s orbit. ISRO announced that the spacecraft has successfully completed the third burn in Moon-bound phase.

Chandrayaan 3 mission is the third mission to the Moon, which was launched on July 14, 2023. The mission was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23. As of now, there are three more moon-bound manoeuvres planned till August 17.

Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia Luna-25 mission | How close are they to Moon's south pole

The race to the south pole of the Moon gained momentum after India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, slipped into its final stage where the lander module — comprising the lander and rover — separated from the propulsion module. Chandrayaan-3 seems to be in a tight race with Russia's lunar mission, Luna-25, which successfully reached lunar orbit, as per Russian space agency Roscosmos' statement on Wednesday (August 16).

"All Luna-25 systems are functioning normally; communication with it is stable. Sessions are being taken to measure the current navigational parameters," Roscosmos was quoted by Space.com as saying in a Telegram post on Wednesday. According to reports citing Roscosmos, the Russian spacecraft is likely to land on the moon on Monday — two days before Chandryaan-3.

#TechTalks📱

Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an alternative to the existing platform-centric model backed by the government of India to create a common digital infrastructure for the Indian e-commerce industry. ONDC, is a private non-profit Section-8 company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Interoperability, decentralisation and unbundling are the main principles of the ONDC network. The aim is to develop open e-commerce, democratise digital commerce for buyers and sellers, facilitate seamless interoperability between various e-commerce platforms and enable consumers, merchants, and service providers to transact digitally with ease.

Lack of digital infrastructure makes it difficult to pull people out of poverty: Amitabh Kant

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant proposed the establishment of a global coalition aimed at creating a comprehensive governance framework for digital public infrastructure (DPI). Kant stressed that the absence of robust digital infrastructure poses a significant challenge in elevating individuals from poverty.

Kant further underscored the pivotal role that the private sector can play in building digital public infrastructure, highlighting that numerous companies have already capitalised on the platform for business ventures. While acknowledging the ongoing concerns surrounding the situation in Ukraine, Kant indicated that the G20's primary focus is steadfastly directed towards developmental initiatives and technological progress.

#Startups👩💻

Hardik Pandya backs kids footwear brand Aretto

Kids footwear brand Aretto has raised $550,000 (about Rs 4.5 crore) in a funding round led by cricketer Hardik Pandya, and investment banking firm Veromint Advisors.

Other investors in the round included Bombay Shaving Company ex-chief marketing officer Raunak Munot, VegNonVeg co-founder and founder of Brewhouse Abhineet Singh, Aan group managing Director (MD) Shyam Raichura, VideoVerse Co-Founder Vinayak Shrivastav and Julius Baer MD Kunal Sumaya.

23 startups raise a total of $80 million since Day3

23 startups have raised around $80 million since the third edition of demo day (DDay3) organised by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts. The event also saw participation from more than 700 investors.

“In this edition, 100% of the participating startups have raised funds, setting them on a growth trajectory. Given the market conditions, it is a remarkable feat for us and our portfolio startups," said Apoorva Ranjan, co-founder and managing director of Venture Catalysts ++ that operates 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

#Watch🎬

The Brands That Built India | Take A Look At The Journey Of TTK Group

New ASCI guidelines require finfluencers to be registered with SEBI

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has revised its influencer advertising guidelines on Thursday, making it compulsory for influencers in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, often referred to as 'finfluencers', to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in order to provide investment-related advice.

The new guidelines require medical practitioners, health and fitness, and finance experts, who possess certifications from recognised institutions, to "disclose" their certified expert status or practitioner credentials. This requirement applies when they share information, endorse products or services, or make any claims related to health.

RBI introduces new guidelines to ensure fairness and transparency in penal charges on borrowers

In a move aimed at promoting fairness and transparency in the lending sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued comprehensive guidelines for banks and other regulated entities (REs) on the imposition of penal charges on borrowers. The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had first announced this during the April monetary policy.

Das in April said that these rules would be applicable to all entities regulated by the RBI, including all commercial banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs (including housing finance companies), and All India Financial Institutions like EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, SIDBI and NaBFID.

Flipkart launches Gen Z fashion app-in-app ‘SPOYL’

Jumping onto the Gen Z bandwagon, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched a new fashion app-in-app called ‘Spoyl’. This, the company says, is a fashion destination that has been specifically curated for Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) shoppers.

Spoyl will feature over 40,000 products across categories such as western wear, accessories and footwear. The company says this in-app interface will be different from how Flipkart looks, featuring black, white and neon aesthetic.

