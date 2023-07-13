Newsletter | 28% GST on online gaming is last nail in coffin; TCS says hiring will be low this fiscal & more

From TCS' target to hire 40,000 freshers to Delhi Police's advisory amid rising levels of Yamuna, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead⚡

Rekha Jhunjhunwala ups stake in Tata group stock, but trims in this multibagger

According to the latest shareholding data of the stock on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala held 5,234,687 equity shares or 1.84 percent stake in the Tata group company as of the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY24).

This amounts to a 0.05 percent increase in holding by the investor in the cellular and fixed-line services provider, as against the March 2023 quarter, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding stood at 1.79 percent.

#JobsMarket👩💻

TCS says hiring will be low this fiscal but won’t stop, maintains target to hire 40,000 freshers

“It (hiring) will be on the lower side, but that doesn't mean that we are going to stop hiring trainees or we are going to stop honouring offers…We will continue to hire trainees, current number (freshers’ hiring target for FY24) stands at 40,000,” TCS CHRO said in a post earnings interview with CNBC-TV18.

He added that hiring trainees straight from the campus is important to the firm so it will continue to do so.

Meet Preeti Aghalayam — the first ever woman director of an IIT

"Aghalayam is the first woman to be an IIT director. We will see many more encouraging things. We are following sustainable development goals and one of the important goals suggests that we need to bring in gender balance," IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said.

#WeatherUpdate⚡

Delhi flood LIVE: Traffic Police issues advisory as Yamuna swells, people living in low-lying areas evacuated

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 208.08 metres by 11 pm. It is expected to rise further. The Central Water Commission (CWC) termed it an "extreme situation". With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

#DailyData📈

#StartupsWorld👩💻

GST on online gaming likely to face judicial review, technical challenges for revenue authorities, says expert

Abhishek A Rastogi, Founder of Rastogi Chambers, stated that the amendment to tax online gaming at such a high rate would likely face judicial review. He further said that collecting the money with a retrospective date could pose technical hurdles for the revenue authorities.

Amazon Prime Video to launch new series; will showcase 10 Indian startups competing to raise unicorn round

Ecommerce major Amazon is launching a new series “Mission Start Ab,” on Prime Video, which will focus on grassroot entrepreneurs and startups in India. The series launched in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) of the government of India, will showcase and support 10 early-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions for the country's socio-economic development.

“Mission StartAb will not only provide these 10 startups to secure funding but also immerse themselves in simulations and initiatives that really test their abilities to deal with crisis and scale their business. The cornerstone of this initiative is how do we help entrepreneurs who are innovating at grassroots and local levels,” Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

#PersonalFinance

Finding your financial guide: The art of evaluating and collaborating with financial advisors

Unlocking the secrets to achieving your financial goals and navigating the intricate world of money management is made easier with the guidance of a trusted financial advisor. They can assist in making informed decisions, optimising financial outcomes, and achieving long-term financial security. When evaluating and collaborating with financial advisors, it is important to consider several factors to ensure you make an informed decision.

This fund category is attracting investors as they turn cautious but still want to invest

Contra mutual funds received the second-largest inflow after small-cap funds in June, 2023, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). These funds (Contra MFs) saw an inflow of Rs 2,239 crore last month, which was 285 percent higher than the inflow of Rs 582 crore in May 2023.

This comes at a time when stock markets are making a decent recovery on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows, anticipation of favourable earnings quarter, coupled with improving economic conditions.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴

3 of top 10 favourite Hotel Brands of 2023 are Indian: Guess which takes top spot?

Travel and Leisure, a top media brand, released its annual "World's Best Awards" survey for 2023. The magazine asked its readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the globe and share their opinion on the top resorts, hotels, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. While over 1,60,000 readers completed the survey. Over 6,85,000 votes were cast across 8,500 properties in the world. As travel picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the survey’s criteria, here's a look at the 10 favourite Hotel Brands in the world. The best thing about this survey being there are three Indian Hotel chains in the top 10 list.

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates