By CNBCTV18.COM

From TCS' target to hire 40,000 freshers to Delhi Police's advisory amid rising levels of Yamuna, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know: Share Market Live NSE

#MostRead⚡ Rekha Jhunjhunwala ups stake in Tata group stock, but trims in this multibagger Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, added stake in Tata Communications in the June quarter.