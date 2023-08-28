Newsletter | Generating Rs 5 Cr in 10 years from mutual funds; HR trend that is redefining recruitment & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

How to generate Rs 5 crore in 10 years from your mutual fund investments?

Mutual funds offer diversification or access to a wider variety of investments. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Nirav R Karkera, the Head of Research at Fisdom, shared a clear roadmap for achieving substantial financial milestones of Rs 5 crore within a decade, as well as Rs 10 crore over a 20-year period.

Addressing the pursuit of accumulating Rs 5 crore within a span of 10 years, along with Rs 10 crore in 20 years, Karkera shares his expertise. "I will maintain the assumption of returns ranging between 15 to 18 percent," he comments.

Delhi airport braces for over 250 flight cancellations daily due to G20 Summit

Normal flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are likely to take a hit due to the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital. With over 250 flights bound to be cancelled daily, operations will be impacted between September 7-10.

Less than 2% of senior citizens hold health insurance coverage: Survey

Plum, an insurtech platform offering group health insurance and business insurance solutions, has observed that 98 percent of India’s senior citizen population remains devoid of health insurance coverage . With the increasing cost of healthcare services, the need for comprehensive health coverage for senior citizens has become more apparent; however, the penetration continues to be a challenge.

As per census reports, India has 138 million elderly persons and is further expected to increase by around 56 million elderly persons in 2031. Yet, only 25 percent companies (out of Plum’s 3500+ customer base) have parental covers.

Mastering the art of effective cash flow management

This edition of Smart Money, is doing a book review. The book under review today is "Let’s Talk Mutual Funds penned by none other than Monika Halan. Monika Halan, renowned as a personal finance author, speaker, and guide, specialises in steering families towards sound financial decisions.

Notably acclaimed for her bestselling work, "Let’s Talk Money," this current publication marks her second foray into the realm of elucidating how mutual funds can serve as a conduit to realizing your fiscal aspirations.

Zepto is 2023's first unicorn, raises $200 million, aims to list by 2025

The funding was led by new investors. StepStone Group (a NASDAQ listed global private market investment firm with AUMs of $138B) led the round along with Goodwater Capital (consumer tech investor based in the valley). Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, Lachy Groom and others also participated in this round.

Nuh Yatra Live Updates: No permission for Shobha Yatra, seer from Ayodhya stopped at Sohna toll plaza

Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya was stopped at the Sohna toll plaza as no permission has been granted for the Shobha Yatra in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced on Saturday that the "shobha yatra" would be taken out in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. Police said that despite permission being denied for the yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28. In the wake of the Shobha Yatra calls, school, colleges and bank have been shut and mobile internet has been suspended in the district. The neighbouring or border areas are also on alert on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Women to get cooking gas at Rs 450 in month of Sawan

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that women in the state will get cooking gas at Rs 450 in the holy month of Sawan. This was one of the "Rakshabandhan gifts" the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announced under the Ladli Behna scheme.

The chief minister also increased the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250 per month. He further announced 35 percent reservation for them in government jobs.

Leaders Speak | Know this HR trend that redefines recruitment process

In the dynamic world of talent acquisition, zero-touch Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) are pioneering a new era. These systems are transforming the recruitment landscape, facilitating a process devoid of human intervention. Studies and research insights are substantiating this innovation, particularly highlighting the considerable cost savings it can bring.

Cost-effective recruitment

Numerous studies show a reduction in operational costs. Zero-touch ATS minimises manual labour, erasing the need for multiple recruitment platforms, tools, or even physical locations. As per a report organisation saw a 27 percent reduction in cost per hire.

50 Years of Hip Hop | Meet this delivery guy who runs a Hip Hop School in the evening

You probably know the unassuming streets of Mumbai's Dharavi from the description in the songs of Divine and Naezy, or from the representation in the movie Gully Boy. Very close to reality, the lanes of Dharavi are a completely different world from what you see in the rest of Mumbai. While some might know it as one of the largest slums in the World, few people know that Dharavi is the Waste Recycling goldmine of the country. More so, Dharavi is also the Hip Hop capital of India!

Yes, these slum alleys of Dharavi which are known to house approximately one million people, have given birth to India’s Hip Hop or hip-hop movement. Historically, hip-hop was born as an expression against the discrimination and injustice in society, to raise a voice against the establishment and create unity among communities.

10 most popular dishes in the world: You'd probably guess No 1, maybe not the remaining 9

The most popular dishes in the world are not only delicious but are flavourful and showcase the rich culinary tapestry that have contributed to them becoming the most consumed meals by diverse cultures across the globe.

Tasteatlas recently released a list of the most popular dishes around the world and there was no surprise that the soul-soothing Italian Pizza took the number one spot. However, there were quite a few surprises in the remaining nine on the top-10 list. Guess what? While there was no Indian dish on the list, there was just one Chinese dish, which is not noodles and it four Japanese dishes. Read on to find out which are the world's 10 most popular dishes.

