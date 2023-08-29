Newsletter | Economists cut China's growth outlook further; Radhika Gupta's 5 money tips for beginners & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Economists cut China's growth outlook further for 2023

China’s economic outlook is showing no signs of improvement, with forecasters broadly trimming their expectations for the nation’s recovery, prices and trade.

Economists now see gross domestic product expanding 5.1 percent in 2023 from the prior year, according to the median estimate in the latest Bloomberg survey. That’s down from an earlier expectation of 5.2 percent and brings projections closer to the government’s target of about 5 percent — a number widely seen as conservative when it was set in March.

Aditya-L1: When and where to watch launch of ISRO's solar mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 will be launched this week from Sriharikota spaceport. The space agency said Aditya-L1 is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft will be launched using a PSLV-C57 rocket.

The ISRO announced on Monday that the launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:50 a.m. (IST) on September 2, 2022. The spacecraft will take off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

From starting early to embracing simplicity — Edelweiss AMC's Radhika Gupta shares 5 money tips for beginners

Radhika Gupta Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company, on Sunday shared valuable money advice for those who have just begun their earning journey. "5 pieces of money advice I would give my 22 year old self (who just started earning)…," she said in a tweet.

With her extensive experience in the financial sector, Gupta offered these five key recommendations to help young earners make the most of their finances:

Arbitrage funds witness surging inflows — are they a compelling choice for investors?

Arbitrage mutual funds have drawn the spotlight in recent months, experiencing a notable surge in investor inflows. In July alone, these funds saw an influx of Rs 10,074 crore, marking a significant increase in interest compared to other hybrid mutual fund schemes. This surge raises the question: What exactly are arbitrage funds, and why are they becoming the favoured choice for investors?

Arbitrage mutual funds operate on a unique investment strategy that capitalises on price discrepancies between various market segments. These funds typically consist of two main components: the equity book and the debt book. To shed light on this strategy, we spoke with Karthik Kumar, Fund Manager at Axis Mutual Fund, who shared insights into the inner workings of these funds.

Reliance AGM | Mukesh Ambani says energy business will be net carbon zero by 2035

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said the firm’s oil-to-chemical business was well on its way to achieving net carbon zero by 2035 through the use of renewables and bioenergy for a sustainable and green business.

“We are well on our way to building the New Energy ecosystem of manufacturing Solar, Wind, Batteries, Hydrogen, and Bio-energy platforms,” the chairman of the conglomerate said in his address to shareholders at the company’s 46th annual general meeting (AGM).

This, he said, will enable Reliance to speed up the development of renewable generation assets to deliver round-the-clock electricity for captive requirements as well as to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers.

Meet this delivery guy who runs a Hip Hop School in the evening

You probably know the unassuming streets of Mumbai's Dharavi from the description in the songs of Divine and Naezy, or from the representation in the movie Gully Boy. Very close to reality, the lanes of Dharavi are a completely different world from what you see in the rest of Mumbai. While some might know it as one of the largest slums in the World, few people know that Dharavi is the Waste Recycling goldmine of the country. More so, Dharavi is also the Hip Hop capital of India!

Onam celebration: OnePlus unveils discounts on OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2 and more

To commemorate the festival of Onam, OnePlus has introduced a series of enticing discounts across a spectrum of products, spanning from smartphones to earphones and beyond.

A standout feature of OnePlus' festive promotions is the OnePlus Ensemble package, now accessible for purchase on the official OnePlus website. This exclusive bundle includes the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad, and Buds Pro 2.

Starting at a price point of Rs 1,07,997 after an instant discount of Rs 4,000 through ICICI Bank and OneCard, OnePlus is offering up to 24-month No Cost EMI options via Axis Bank, Citi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, and OneCard.

OpenAI releasing version of ChatGPT for large businesses

Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI said on Monday it is releasing a version of ChatGPT targeted to large businesses, increasing the overlap in what OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft offer to customers.

ChatGPT Enterprise offers more security, privacy and higher-speed access to OpenAI’s technology, the company said. Early customers include Block, Carlyle and Estee Lauder Companies. When OpenAI released the consumer-focused ChatGPT in November, it set off frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding, and reached 100 million monthly active users in January.

Onam 2023 | 10 things you need to know about the harvest festival celebrated by Hindus in Kerala

Onam is considered as one the biggest festival in Kerala and this year is being celebrated from August 20 to August 31. Primarily celebrated by Malayali families, Onam comes with the onset of the New Year, also known as Kolla Varsham.

Here are 10 things you must know about the 10 festive days of Onam

Punjab reveals grand plans to promote tourism and increase footfalls

The Punjab government is looking to promote tourism in the state to attract tourists and investment. It has a few plans lined up that are expected to increase footfalls to northern Indian state. Punjab Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said that the state is seeking to establish itself as a hub for wellness with yoga and meditation retreats, offering serene environments and expert instructors to guide participants.

Moreover, the Punjab Forest Department is developing three eco-tourism projects in Pathankot and Hoshiarpur as part of its plans to offer unexplored sites to tourists.

