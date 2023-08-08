Newsletter | Digital skilling a challenge, but talent is hungry: Luminous CEO; Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy Antfin's 10.3% stake & more

From Income Tax Return Trends to the key highlights from PwC CEO Dialogues, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

ITR filing trends: From people paying zero tax to crorepati disclosures — key figures here

Of the total 6.77 crore individual income tax return (ITR) filers for the financial year 2022-23, 4.65 crore people reportedly paid zero tax. This means more than half of the people who filed ITR till July 31, 2023 (the deadline for filing ITR for FY22-23 without penalty) were either not eligible to pay tax or paid no tax.

To put into perspective, while the number of people filing ITRs has significantly increased, the number of people with zero tax liability has also risen. The number of people filing returns amounting to zero tax liability stood at 2.9 crore in FY2019-20, according to Finance Ministry data.

#PwCCEODialogues

'India’s manufacturing talent poor, need more R&D investment to compete with China'

Indian market is very affordable and has an aspirational middle class, however, manufacturing talent is very poor in the country, said B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star Limited Ltd.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 CEO Dialogues, Thiagarajan mentioned that transformation in India’s manufacturing India is very exciting as he pointed out that India still imports machinery from Korea, Japan and China. “PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme has helped the air conditioner industry in India. Companies will dilute the PLI scheme into reducing pricing,” Thiagarajan said.

Digital skilling a challenge, but talent is hungry, says Luminous CEO Preeti Bajaj

Digital skilling is of utmost importance in the context of making India a global manufacturing powerhouse, but it remains a challenge in small-town India, said Preeti Bajaj and Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 CEO Dialogues panel discussion, Bajaj acknowledged the challenge but said it is offset by the hunger of the talent pool for leadership and knowledge, especially in the digital realm.

We invest a lot in digital skilling, and that is really about being relentless in grabbing that data culture and driving it. I can tell you that it is a whole different thing in India to do it in small towns but the great news is Indian talent is hungry, they want to lead and they want to learn," Bajaj said.

#StartupsWorld👩💻

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy Antfin's 10.3 percent stake

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has entered into an agreement to acquire 10.3 percent of the company's shares from Antfin. The stake purchase would be worth $628 million. Antfin will transfer 6.53 crore shares of Paytm to an entity named Resilient Asset Management B.V., in which Sharma owns the complete 100 percent stake.

Post this transaction, Vijay Shekhar Sharma will become Paytm's largest shareholder, displacing Antfin.

Meesho turns profitable with revenue up 54 percent

Ecommerce marketplace Meesho has turned profitable at a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) level, encompassing all costs (including ESOP) across all its divisions and categories.

Though the company did not disclose its absolute profit figure, a person close to the development, told CNBC-TV18 that it was “in single digit,” indicating it was under Rs 10 crore.

In the last 12 months, the venture has seen order volumes grow by 43 percent, culminating in over a billion orders. 85 percent of the orders came from returning users, orders in the non-fashion categories also surged by over 120 percent in this period and the venture claims that every category is profitable on a standalone basis. The revenue over the last 12 months has surged by 54 percent, driven by substantial growth in order volumes and monetisation rate.

#PersonalFinance💰

Retirement fund body says EPF interest credit may reflect shortly — Check ways to know your PF balance

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to deposit the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) interest to the eligible accounts soon, the retirement fund body said on its official Twitter account. Replying to a user, it said that the process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly.

"Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience," EPFO said.

Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as strategic advisor for financial arm

Cyrus Poonawalla Group on Monday appointed Keki Mistry, former HDFC CEO and Vice Chairman as the strategic advisor to all the financial services ventures spearheaded by Adar Poonawalla.

Mistry had served as the CEO and Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd since 2010. Post its merger with HDFC Bank, he joined the bank as an additional and Non- Executive Director (Non-Independent) on June 30, 2023. He is also the Non-Executive Chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited.

#ExpertEdge💡

50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India

As the World celebrates the 50th anniversary of global hip-hop, it's impossible to ignore the seismic impact this genre has had on music, fashion, and culture across the globe. While I wrote in my previous column on how the hip-hop roots trace back to the gritty streets of the Bronx, New York, the reality is that the genre has evolved and resonated with countless communities worldwide. And one such extraordinary evolution can be witnessed in the diverse and vibrant landscape of hip-hop in India.

Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse

The government has decided to walk the talk made in May 2020 when the Covid pandemic was running amok, necessitating among others Indian companies to choose non-traditional avenues for raising finance. On 28th July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to go ahead with the decision and soon the nitty-gritty would be fleshed out.

Announcing the decision Sitharaman said it will enable Indian companies to access foreign capital and get better valuations.

Bottom's up: Unravelling the trends and reasons behind Gen Z's Love for cocktails

In the ever-evolving landscape of beverage preferences, one demographic stands out for its unique affinity towards cocktails – Generation Z. Gen Z has grown up in a digitally interconnected world that has shaped its tastes, desires, and attitudes. This generation's love for cocktails has caught the attention of the business world, prompting us to explore the underlying factors that fuel this trend.

Gen Z is known for its adventurous spirit, and this thirst for excitement extends to its drinking choices. Cocktails offer an alluring array of flavours, textures, and presentations that appeal to their desire for novel experiences. The innovative combination of spirits, mixers, and garnishes allows bartenders to craft unique creations, giving Gen Z an opportunity to explore a vast world of tastes. CNBC-TV18's Zenia Baria caught up with a few Gen Z individuals to know more.

