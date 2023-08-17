Newsletter | Citizen training against cyber crime — how crucial is this for India; GQG Partners investment in Adani Group stocks hits $4 billion & more

From Chandrayaan-3 live updates to GQG Partners' investment in Adani Group stocks hitting $4 billion, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE | Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

The Vikram lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is all set to separate from the propulsion module today, marking a milestone in India's third lunar mission. It has been a month and two days since the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14.

GQG Partners' investment in Adani Group stocks hits $4 billion

With the latest purchase of 8.1 percent stake in Adani Power, the US-based GQG Partners’ investment in Adani Group companies, post Hindenburg Research report has hit $4 billion. As of Wednesday’s closing, the group had a market capitalisation of $125 billion, which is 56 percent lower to the peak seen in September 2022. However, the group’s valuation has surged 52 percent from its February lows.

JPMorgan index may include India bonds in 2024 as per one of Europe’s biggest asset managers

JPMorgan Chase & Co will likely include India’s sovereign bonds on its indexes next year as investment hurdles get resolved, one of Europe’s biggest asset managers said.

“According to our meeting with the index provider, India is keen on that inclusion even though it may not appear so to the outside,” Sabrina Jacobs, a senior client portfolio manager for emerging-market fixed income at Pictet Asset Management SA, said in an interview. “We are looking at mid-2024 as a start for the inclusion and then a phase in.”

New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns

New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of U.S. cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video-sharing app.

TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced growing calls from U.S. lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.

Apple supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in India

Apple Inc.’s next-generation iPhone 15 is beginning production in Tamil Nadu, in an effort to further narrow the gap between its India operations and main manufacturing base in China.

A Foxconn Technology Group plant in Sriperumbudur is preparing to deliver the newest devices only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China, as the company seeks to swiftly increase the volume of new iPhones coming from India, people familiar with the matter said.

Knight Frank shares list of most affordable housing markets in the country — Check here

Knight Frank India in its proprietary Affordability Index cited that higher home loan rates have reduced affordability across all markets so far in 2023. As per the assessment of the affordability index, despite the change, Ahmedabad is the most affordable housing market amongst the top eight cities, with a ratio of 23 percent followed by Pune and Kolkata at 26 percent each, Knight Frank said.

LIVE: G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit | Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Address

Credgenics secures $50 million Series B funding, aims to accelerate product innovation and global reach

Debt collections software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Credgenics has successfully secured $50 million in its Series B funding round, led by prominent investors including Westbridge Capital, Accel, Tanglin Ventures, Beams Fintech Fund, and other strategic backers.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rishabh Goel, the Co-Founder and CEO of Credgenics, elaborated on the company's plans for the newly acquired funds. Goel outlined that the capital infusion will be directed towards product innovation, global expansion, and penetration into diverse segments within the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry.

DynamoFL raises $15.1 million in Series A round to help enterprises meet demand for LLM solutions

DynamoFL —a startup that’s making artificial intelligence regulation-complaint and privacy-preserving, has raised $15.1 million in Series A funding round co-led by Canapi Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners.

The fresh round also witnessed participation from Formus Capital and Soma Capital, and has brought DynamoFL’s total raised to $19.3 million. Part of the Y Combinator 2022 Winter batch, the company raised $4.5 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners in 2021.

Citizen training against cyber crime — here's how crucial is this for India at this juncture

The Prime Minister in his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day spoke among other things about digitally empowered India. The Digital India programme launched in 2015 is an unqualified success. Digital services, digital access, digital inclusion, digital empowerment have resulted in substantially bridging the digital divide. The success of public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Digi locker, UMANG have been phenomenal.

The Union Home Minister while addressing the inaugural session of the G-20 Conference on Crime & Security on the theme of ‘NFTs, AI and the Metaverse’, highlighted the need for cooperation to build cyber-resilience in an increasingly connected world. He pointed out that 840 million Indians have an online presence, that internet connections have increased 250 percent in the last 9 years, that the cost of per GB of data has reduced by 96 percent. He also stated that India leads in global digital payments with 90 million transactions in 2022, that 46 percent of the global digital payments are done in India.

