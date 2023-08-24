Newsletter | Chandrayaan 3: Rover takes a walk on moon; Google rolls out Dark Web Report feature in India & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#Chandrayaan🚀

Chandrayaan 3 Live: Rover takes a walk on moon, ISRO tweets 'Made in India, Made for Moon'

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted region. The rover module will embark on its 14-day assignment to carry out the tasks mandated by the ISRO scientists. Its duties include experiments to further understand the lunar surface.

#Startups👩💻

Healthy India | Investments in digital health — here's an economic case for encouraging women's health startups

The Indian digital health sector is witnessing unparalleled expansion, driven by technical advancements and changing healthcare demands. Investing in women's health startups in India has emerged as a compelling economic potential in this context.

Women’s Health, India’s growing market

Surpassing China, India has risen to become the world's most populous nation. The exponential growth in population and economy fuels an increasing demand for specialised healthcare services tailored to women, who constitute 48.5 percent of the world's most populous country. This presents an opportunity for investment in women's health startups, tapping into a vast and relatively untapped market that holds great potential for substantial growth and profitability.

#TechTalks 📱

Teenagers convicted of Grand Theft Auto, Nvidia Lapsus$ hacks in the UK

Two UK teenagers accused of being key members of the notorious hacking group Lapsus$, behind attacks on companies including Nvidia Corp., Rockstar Games Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc., were convicted of their crimes by a London jury Wednesday.

Arion Kurtaj, 18, and a 17-year-old male, who can’t be identified, were found to have carried out a number of offences including serious computer misuse, blackmail and fraud against BT Group Plc.’s EE network and Nvidia. Kurtaj was also separately accused of hacks into Uber, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto game, and fintech firm Revolut Ltd.

Google introduces Dark Web Report feature in India: Here is how it works

Google is going to launch its Dark Web Report feature for limited users in India. The feature, which was earlier only available to users in the United States, will be extended to Google One subscribers in India, according to reports.

This latest feature of Google is designed to help users to protect their personal information on the dark web. Google’s Dark Web Report feature enables the user to monitor any possible data breach such as names, phone numbers and email addresses.

The dark web serves as a platform on the internet that allows all sorts of illegal activities, including selling stolen personal information. As the details of the activities are hidden, it gets difficult to track the cybercriminals.

#PersonalFinance💰

Applying for education loan for studying abroad? Here's a checklist for you

As more Indian students seek education abroad, securing quality higher education becomes paramount. Consequently, the demand for education loans has doubled. As per the Education Ministry, Indians going abroad for higher education touched a six-year high in 2022 at over 7.50 lakh. This upsurge in overseas education has also led to the noteworthy growth of the education financing industry.

The US remains a preferred destination due to its top universities and opportunities. Other popular choices include Canada, the UK, Australia, and more, owing to well-ranked universities, student-friendly environments, and promising work opportunities.

This mutual fund has turned Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 4.87 crore in 24 years

Since its inception on August 27, 1998, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has registered over 21 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The value of Rs 10,000 via Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) became Rs 4.87 crore in the last 24 years and an investment of Rs 1 lakh grew to Rs 1.27 crore in 24 years, the fund house said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. The objective of the scheme is long term growth of capital, through investment in equity and equity related instruments across market cap (large, mid and small) companies. The fund has asset under management (AUM) of Rs 17,406.29 crore as on July 31, 2023. The net asset value (NAV) stands at Rs 1,273.83 as on July 31, 2023.

#ExpertEdge💡

Chandrayaan-3 | A world-first on Moon's South Pole — here's how India peaked its scientific graph

India has become the fourth country to achieve a landing on the Moon after the United States, Soviet Union and China, and the first to land on the Moon’s south pole. The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been completely indigenous — a reflection of India’s scientific acumen.

India’s space programme has been ambitious and it is even more interesting because it is being run on a shoestring budget. The recent efforts that have been made and the future missions in the pipeline all mirror the ever increasing interest of the country in space science.

Rethinking employment and retention strategies for successful skilling

In the rapidly evolving business landscape, fueled by technological advancements and changing societal expectations, the discourse on employment and strategies to retain talent has gained significant prominence. India, in response to these shifting trends, is actively pursuing various initiatives to uplift and empower its youth.

However, amid these proactive endeavours, lies an unexplored realm of potential that can further amplify the impact of these initiatives. To chart a course toward a future abundant with prosperous employment prospects for the youth, it's imperative to assess challenges and uncover opportunities.

#WorldUpdates🌍

Prigozhin plane crash live updates: 'I’m not surprised,' says Biden on Wagner chief's reported death

The chief of the mercenary group Wagner and nine other people were killed in a plane crash in Russia, according to TASS news agency. Yevgeny was on the list of passengers, on the plane, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority informed.

Alicia Kearns, a British Member of Parliament and Chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, pointed out that the rapid confirmation by Russian authorities about Prigozhin being on board should serve as a comprehensive indicator of the situation.

#TravelWithCNBCTV18🌴

Why does champagne sparkle? All you need to know

Does champagne really sparkle? It might seem like a straightforward question, but delving deeper into its origins and the science behind those effervescent bubbles can lead to some intriguing insights. The concept of "sparkle" can be traced back to the Old English word "spearca" from the 16th century, which refers to emitting glowing or fiery particles. This concept was linked to the glimmers seen when observing a fire in the dark. This observation predates the accidental discovery that led to "le vin du diable," the wine that unexpectedly produced second fermentation, causing bottles to explode due to temperature changes.

