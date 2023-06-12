Newsletter | 'Challenge Accepted': CP Gurnani responds to Sam Altman’s ‘hopeless to compete’ jibe; Cyclone Biparjoy & more

From live updates of Cyclone Biparjoy to Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's response to Sam Altman's ‘hopeless to compete’ jibe, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Gujarat braces for impact with orange alert

Now intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to impact Gujarat and Pakistan in the coming days. Saurashtra and the Kutch Coast in Gujarat have been issued an orange weather alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). High tidal waves were seen this weekend and on Monday morning in coastal cities Mumbai and Navsari.

How Apple can bring down the price of Apple Vision Headset from $3,500

Apple, having debuted the Vision Pro headset at $3,500, is already working on a cheaper model to get the new product category onto the faces of more people. Here’s how it may do it.

At $3,500, Apple Inc.’s Vision Pro isn’t priced to sell. No matter how powerful its technology and compelling its functionality, the product won’t be able to reach its potential or have a real future at seven times the price of its top rival.

'Challenge Accepted': Tech Mahindra CEO responds to ChatGPT founder’s ‘hopeless to compete’ jibe

Altman, who is visiting India as part of his six-nation tour, made the remarks at an event organised by The Economic Times. The 38-year-old suggested that creating a tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT would be very difficult for India when he was asked a question in this regard by Rajan Anandan, former head of Google India.

Macintosh to VisionPro: A journey through Apple's revolutionary products

Since its establishment in 1976, Apple has been at the forefront of technological innovation, consistently delivering groundbreaking products that have redefined industries. From computers to portable devices and wearables, Apple has left an indelible mark on the tech landscape.

Indian Students in Canada face deportation threat: Actual numbers lower than reported

The majority of these students had arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019, with some obtaining work permits upon completion of their studies, while others continued their education.

Freshers anxious as mass layoffs and tepid market lead to slump in campus placements

“It pains me to tell my family that I don’t have a job because the job market is down, that the Rs 5 lakh spent on getting the degree might not lead to a job right now,” said 20-year-old Archit Sharma, a recent computer science graduate from a private college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that the number of companies participating in the first round of placements at his college has significantly declined compared to 2022.

"While the placement process continues until December, our coordinators have advised us not to rely on campus placements. There is a lack of interest from companies to visit our college," he added.

Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority

Child labour is often defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and dignity, and that is harmful to their physical and mental development. It is a violation of children’s rights as the work can harm them mentally or physically, expose them to hazardous situations or stop them from going to school.

Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership

The incident highlights the need for systemic change and rethinking our ways of work at their very core. It is imperative that we move beyond victimising the individuals and specific organisations involved and instead focus on how institutions can shape their culture to prevent such incidents in the future.

Best chai places to visit in Delhi this monsoon

Brace yourself for a chai adventure like no other as we take you on a journey through Delhi's quirkiest and most delightful chai places this monsoon. From charming bookstores to eclectic cafes adorned with travel tales, these unique spots will tickle your taste buds and warm your heart with their aromatic brews. Get ready to sip, savour, and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of chai during the rains in Delhi.

Travel in style: Mastering the art of comfort and chic on long haul flights

When it comes to long haul flights, comfort is key. But who says you can't look stylish and comfortable while traveling? With the right outfit choices and a little creativity, you can rock a look that is both chic and will let you relax. In this article, we share some styling tips and outfit ideas to help you look fabulous on those long flights.

One of the secrets to staying comfortable during a long flight is layering. Opt for a soft, lightweight sweater or cardigan that you can easily remove if the cabin gets too warm.

