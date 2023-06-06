Newsletter | BYJU'S disqualifies US lender for “predatory” tactics; Apple introduces two refreshed Mac models & more

From Apple's WWDC 2023 event to BYJU's disqualifying US lender for “predatory” tactics, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Senior HDFC bank exec abuses colleagues during online meeting, suspended after video goes viral

The video gained significant traction on social media and was widely shared on multiple platforms. Users expressed concerns about Roy's behaviour and demanded immediate action against him. In response to the incident, HDFC Bank released a statement indicating that it had suspended the employee in question and initiated an investigation based on a preliminary inquiry. The video gained significant traction on social media and was widely shared on multiple platforms. Users expressed concerns about Roy's behaviour and demanded immediate action against him. In response to the incident, HDFC Bank released a statement indicating that it had suspended the employee in question and initiated an investigation based on a preliminary inquiry.

WWDC 2023 | Apple introduces two refreshed Mac models, calls them the most powerful Macs ever

The Mac Studio, equipped with either the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, offers a significant boost in performance compared to previous models. The M2 Max model is up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac and up to three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip.

Apple stock climbs to record high as tech giant prepares a vision beyond the smartphone

It incorporates eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands, and supports Bluetooth accessories. Apple assures users that they can stay connected to the real world while using the headset, and it includes features like passthrough video technology and spatial audio. The Vision Pro has been a highly anticipated product for Apple and has received positive feedback so far, with Meta's Quest 2 headset as its primary competitor.

IMF's Gita Gopinath warns AI risks 'substantial disruptions' in jobs markets

"We need governments, we need institutions and we need policymakers to move quickly on all fronts, in terms of regulation, but also in terms of preparing for probably substantial disruptions in labour markets," Gopinath said in an interview to FT.

Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division

Spotify Technology on Monday said it would cut 200 jobs from its podcast unit in its second round of layoffs, as the company restructures the business after years of heavy investment.

The move affects about 2 percent of the music-streaming giant's workforce and aligns Spotify with the likes of Meta Platforms and Roku, which have also cut jobs for the second time in response to an uncertain economy. Shares of the Sweden-based company rose about 0.5 percent in early trading, outperforming a muted broader market.

This university is inviting student entrepreneurs to compete for a Rs 30 lakh prize

Hyderabad-based GITAM (a deemed-to-be university) has announced the launch of StartupIndia SmartIDEAthon 2023, an annual nationwide pitch-fest aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate student innovators. The event, which invites Indian students to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas, is accepting applications until June 10, 2023.

The SmartIDEAthon focuses on four themes — food and health, toys for STEM, sustainable fashion, and frugal innovation. It offers a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas to a wider audience.

BYJU's disqualifies US lender for “predatory” tactics and stops servicing $1.2 billion loan

Edtech giant BYJU'S on June 6 filed a suit in a New York court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) it raised in November 2021.

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, BYJU’s has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender. “It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech has said.

Sentra.World to utilise $2 million fundraise for research intelligence and product development, says co-founder & CEO

Tech platform sentra.world has secured $2 million in seed funding, led by Avaana Climate Fund, to support its mission of assisting industrial companies in effectively managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The platform aims to address emissions from the companies' own operations, their suppliers, and at the holding company level. The company has set itself an ambitious goal of managing 1 percent of global GHG emissions within the next five years.

According to Sentra.World's Co-Founder and CEO, Harsh Choudhry, the first area of investment centers around #climate intelligence. He highlighted the complexity of industrial companies, which typically operate across multiple sites, each with numerous processes.

Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker

The latest buzzword to come out of the AI portfolio is Generative AI and it has the potential to become as significant to businesses as cloud has.

'Ten million Fireflies' light up the night sky: Where to witness the magical phenomenon in Maharashtra

Step into a world where darkness is transformed into a mesmerizing symphony of lights, which seems almost like magic. In the western Indian state of Maharashtra, a unfolds during the summer nights, which begins in mid-May and continues until mid-June. This breathtaking phenomenon draws visitors from near and far. Let us take you on a journey where you can witness the captivating dance of thousands of fireflies as they illuminate the forests of Maharashtra.

