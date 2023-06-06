Newsletter | BYJU'S disqualifies US lender for “predatory” tactics; Apple introduces two refreshed Mac models & more

By CNBCTV18.COM

From Apple's WWDC 2023 event to BYJU's disqualifying US lender for “predatory” tactics, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead ⚡ Senior HDFC bank exec abuses colleagues during online meeting, suspended after video goes viral HDFC bank on Monday said that it has suspended a senior executive after a video of the employee abusing his colleagues during an online meeting went viral on social media. In the viral video, Pushpal Roy, who was the cluster head in a Kolkata branch of the private bank, was seen engaging in misconduct and screaming at his employees in Bengali.