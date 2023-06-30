Newsletter | Byju Raveendran addresses employees as crisis escalates; 1 in 5 employees globally are 'loud quitting' & more

From Byju Raveendran addressing employees amid escalating crises to National Geographic magazine laying off the last of its staff writers, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Reliance Capital lenders approve Hinduja’s bid of Rs 9,661 Cr for company

Reliance Capital's Committee of Creditors (CoC) has given its approval to the resolution plan proposed by Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) for the troubled financial services company, bringing finality to the long-drawn insolvency resolution process of the company, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

According to sources familiar with the matter, IIHL, which is the investment arm of the Hinduja Group, received an overwhelming majority of votes from the lenders, with 99.6 percent in favor of its resolution plan for Reliance Capital (RCap). The voting process to approve the sole resolution plan ended on Thursday.

National Geographic magazine lays off last of its staff writers

National Geographic on Wednesday, June 28, laid off its remaining staff writers. The 135-year-old Washington-based magazine is a legend in the world of science and the natural world publications. This is the fourth round of layoffs here since 2015 and the second in the last nine months.

Nineteen editorial writers lost their jobs yesterday. NatGeo owner Walt Disney Company had notified them in April that the layoffs were coming, as per The Washington Post. Disney also removed six top editors in a revamp of the magazine's editorial operations.

One in five employees globally are ‘loud quitting' and workers' stress levels are at record high, finds survey

After quiet quitting made headlines last year with employees prioritising boundaries by not going above and beyond at their jobs, another workplace trend “loud quitting” is making waves this time and is probably worse than the former.

Nearly one in five, or 18 percent, of global employees are loudly quitting or actively disengaged, according to a new report from Gallup which surveyed more than 120,000 global employees in 2022.

What is loud quitting?

While during the quiet quitting trend, people chose to not give in to the hustle culture, with this new trend some workers are no longer keeping discontentment on the down-low — instead, they are engaging in “loud quitting.”

Six years of GST: A much-needed, effective tax reform

As July 1, 2023, marks the six-year milestone of the triumphant implementation of the Goods & Services Tax (GST), we celebrate the collective endeavors of both states and the Centre. GST has successfully consolidated taxes, invigorated the economy, and enhanced compliance. The pivotal role played by the GST Network (GSTN) and the fostering of cooperative federalism by the GST Council cannot be understated.

However, establishing a GST Tribunal, determining appropriate rates for specific industries, and addressing the issue of inverted duty structures are among some pending issues. In order to ensure transparency and progress, it is essential for the council's upcoming 50th meeting to focus on making decisive and transparent decisions, resolving open agenda points, and plugging any existing loopholes.

Aadhaar-PAN linking FAQ: Last day today, how to link and check status, fees required and more

The last day to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar ends on June 30, 2023. This means unlinked PAN will become inoperative from July 1, 2023. As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar. While the deadline to link the two without any fine has ended, taxpayers can do the same by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 by Friday i.e. today.

Crafting your financial blueprint: Exploring tailored asset allocation strategies for your goals and risk tolerance

A financial blueprint is like a personalized GPS for your money, guiding you towards financial success. It is your strategic roadmap, helping you navigate the twists and turns of your financial journey. Picture it as a master puzzle, where each piece represents a crucial aspect of your financial life. You carefully analyse your current financial situation, identifying the missing pieces and figuring out how they fit together. You set ambitious yet achievable goals, transforming them into stepping-stones towards your dreams.

Think of your financial blueprint as a personal trainer for your finances, pushing you to build healthy financial habits. It helps you flex your budgeting muscles, trim unnecessary expenses, and bulk up your savings.

From Satya Prem Ki Katha to Lust Stories 2 — a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases of this week

The last week of June is filled with exciting releases on the top OTT platforms. Some highly-anticipated projects like Lust Stories 2 and Jack Ryan have made a comeback with a brand new collection of episodes. In theatres, Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha takes centre‚ stage.

Byju Raveendran addresses employees as crisis escalates

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of the world’s most valued edtech company Byju’s, will address employees in a company-wide townhall scheduled for June 29, amid ongoing crisis, sources told Moneycontrol.

In an email sent to all employees, in the evening of June 28, the company said the town hall is being organised for Raveendran to address the team on ‘recent developments.’

“Founder CEO, Byju Raveendran, as he addresses the team on recent developments. This town hall will provide clarity and a positive action plan to navigate through the challenges we have encountered recently. Your presence is invaluable as we work together with resilience and towards success,” said the mail, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen.

Chris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake

Chris Wood of Jefferies is set to increase his investment in food delivery platform Zomato by another percentage point, just a month after introducing an investment in his portfolios. Shares of Zomato are trading close to their 52-week high. The investment will be increased by trimming the investment made in state-run ONGC.

Greed and Fear had introduced an investment in Zomato with a four percent weightage in the India long-only portfolio in May. That investment was made instead of HDFC Life, which was removed from the portfolio. A similar four percent weightage was allocated to Zomato in Greed & Fear's global long-only portfolio by shaving off investments in Chinese online platforms Alibaba and JD.com.

Pakistan and IMF reach $3 billion funding agreement to avoid default

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level standby agreement for $3 billion in funding, according to a report in the local newspaper Dawn. This agreement comes after months of negotiations, as Pakistan was on the verge of default. The deal is still pending approval by the lender, which is expected to take place in July.

In 2019, the IMF signed a deal with Pakistan to provide $6 billion in funding, contingent upon certain conditions being met. However, a recent Reuters report stated that the discussions between the two parties had initially revolved around an arrangement worth only $2.5 billion.

