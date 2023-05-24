Newsletter | Builder.ai gets $250 M from QIA; The countries that consume the most electricity globally & more

From Builder.ai raising $250 M from Qatar Investment Authority to Disney’s third wave of layoffs, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

20% TCS on Credit Cards — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders

The central government has doused the anger over the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) that it has announced on all credit card spends by saying it wont apply on transactions upto Rs 7 lakh. But a closer look shows that an important modus of consumer spend – going for a foreign tour – continues to attract 20 percent TCS.

The Chief Economic Advisor writing in the Indian Express gave the following reasons: “remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have increased multifold in the last few years, and as per data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LRS remittances which were Rs 0.9 trillion in FY2019, crossed Rs 2 trillion in FY 2023. “ he wrote.

Disney layoffs: 2,500 positions to be impacted in third round of job cuts

Disney is expected to have a third wave of layoffs this week. Employees who have been impacted by the layoffs at Disney have are being notified this week, according to a report by CNN.

According to CNN the most recent round of layoffs, which is likely to be the last sizable round of staff reductions previously indicated by Disney CEO Bob Iger, will result in the loss of more than 2,500 employees.

US and India launch working group for cooperation in education and skill development

India and the US have launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development. The launch happened virtually by the Ministry of education and the US Department of State. This group aims to encourage collaboration and cooperation between India and the US.

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia, and Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation for the Ministry of Education, hosted the first meeting of the US-India Education and Skills Development Working Group in New Delhi in a hybrid format.

Snapchat reaches over 200 million monthly active users in India

Visual messaging app Snap Inc. has crossed 200 million monthly active users mark in India and 120 million of them watch content on the platform, parent firm Snap Inc said on Tuesday.

The company on the occasion announced the launch of an experimental AI-powered chatbot customised for Snapchat, My AI, that can recommend birthday gift ideas, plan a trip for a long weekend or even suggest a recipe for dinner.

Microsoft Build 2023 lays out framework for building AI apps, expanding Copilot ecosystem

At its annual Build developers conference, Microsoft on Tuesday, May 23, announced the expansion of its Copilot ecosystem, adding it in Power BI, Power Pages, Microsoft Fabric, and Windows. Additionally, Microsoft unveiled new features that it said would enable developers to build their own copilots and next-generation AI applications.

These features include plugins that enhance the copilots' functionality by enabling them to interact with other software and services. Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Scott, predicts that in the near future, software without an intelligent copilot assistant will become a rarity.

Which countries consume the most electricity in the world? 🔌

Builder.ai gets $250 million from Qatar Investment Authority; valuation jumps by 1.8x

SaaS startup Builder.ai has raised $250 million in its Series D funding round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The round also saw participation from existing investors including ICONIQ Capital, Jungle Ventures and Insight Partners. Including the new fundraise, the company till date has bagged over $450 million and its valuation has shot up by 1.8x.

Goodwin acted as legal advisor to the startup. The software platform said it will deploy the fresh capital to enhance its innovation pipeline, more investments in talent, partnerships, and technology.

SoftBank possibly exploring offering credit funds to tech startups

SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages two Vision Funds, is exploring launching a private credit strategy that provides debt or debt-like structured financing for late-stage tech startups, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The fund aims to offer liquidity options to tech startups, including some of SoftBank's own portfolios, amid a slow venture funding environment and a weak market for IPO exits. It targets returns in the mid-teens, one of the sources added.

A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline

You would have heard financial market experts talking about the fast-approaching US debt ceiling deadline and how the risk of a default by the US, is being completely underappreciated by the markets.

To be fair, markets have learnt to take this issue in its stride. After all, the US has always raised/extended/suspended/revised the debt ceiling and has always honoured its debts. As JPMorgan points out, since 1960, the US Congress has done this 78 times – under both Republican and Democratic Presidents. Markets are confident of a resolution this year as well.

Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance

The future of Mifepristone, a commonly used pill for abortion in the United States, will soon become clear after the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rules on it on Wednesday. After a district court judge had last month ruled that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had made a mistake in approving the drug more than two decades ago, the Supreme Court had stepped in and halted steps to curb the distribution of the pill.

The ruling is bound to have large-scale ramifications even in those states where abortion is still legal. It will also affect the FDA's authority over regulation.

Now, you can learn free diving in Mumbai -- watch video

Learning the basics of free diving has been on my wish list for a while. The idea of nose-diving from the surface of the water into the deep with just a mask and fins and without an ‘O’ tank was something I wanted to try. That is why, when I heard of a course in Mumbai itself that lets you experience this, I literally took the plunge!

