Newsletter | Apple nearing worst run of sales decline in 2 decades; India imposes curbs on import of laptops, tablets & computers; Tech, startups & more

From Apple nearing its worst run of sales decline in 2 decades to India imposing curbs on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers, here's a rundown of 9 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#MostRead⚡

India imposes curbs on import of laptops, tablets, and computers

The central government has placed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers with immediate effect, the Ministry of Commerce said in a notification on August 3, adding that the import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.

“Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be 'Restricted' and their import would be allowed against a valid Licence for Restricted Imports,” the notification read. The restriction shall not be applicable to imports under baggage rules, it said.

Demystifying risk and return: Navigating the financial landscape to achieve your goals

When it comes to investing in the financial markets, there are two key factors that every investor must consider: risk and return.

These two concepts are intertwined and play a crucial role in determining the success of your investment journey. As an Indian mutual fund investor, understanding the dynamics of risk and return becomes even more important, considering the diverse range of investment options available in the country's financial landscape. In this article, we aim to demystify these concepts and provide you with insights to help you navigate the financial landscape and achieve your investment goals.

#LatestNews👩💻

Zomato Delivers A Profit: Five charts that explain its journey to profitability

Zomato's biggest business has been its food delivery business and it was the first business that turned profitable on an operating basis in the December quarter of the previous financial year. The segment has now been profitable on an EBITDA level for four quarters in a row.

Apple nearing worst run of sales decline in two decades as slump intensifies

iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc., the world's most valued company, reported a third straight quarter of declining sales. Shares fell in post-market trading after the company guided for the drop to extend in the September quarter as well.

The company reported a 1.4 percent drop in sales for the April-June period, hurt by an industrywide slump that has sapped demand for phones, computers and tablets.

#StartupsWorld👩💻

The Moms Co unveils 'The Mompreneurs Show' to support mom-entrepreneurs

The Good Glamm Group's D2C personal care mother and baby brand, The Moms Co has announced the launch of Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.

The mentorship initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro-entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by FICCI Flo and Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show claims it will be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality.

Spinny fires 300 employees as it merges Truebil and Max

Tiger Global Management-backed Spinny has joined the growing list of startups to have sacked employees. The used car retailing platform has laid off over 300 employees in a cost-cutting exercise. The move comes as the company merged its budget and luxury offering platforms — Truebil and Max into the main platform.

The startup has about 6,000-6,200 employees and the layoffs will affect 4.5 percent of its workforce.

#TechTalks📱

Facebook owner Meta carries out threat to block news in Canada. Google plans to do the same

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is keeping its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

Google's owner Alphabet has said it plans to do the same, although it does not appear to have followed through yet. The company said in a June blog post that it will begin removing news links in the country when the law takes effect — expected in December.

Mastercard enables CVC-less payments for tokenized cards in India

Mastercard on Thursday announced the introduction of Cardholder Verification Code (CVC)-less online transactions for its debit and credit cardholders who have tokenized their cards on merchant platforms. The move aims to reduce the checkout time and make virtual transactions hassle-free and more secure, Mastercard said.

CVC is the three-digit number printed on the back of debit and credit cards. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s tokenization guidelines, merchants who adopt tokenized payments will collect CVC only once, which is while tokenizing the card. From the second transaction onwards, cardholders will be required to select their tokenized card from the checkout page, confirm the one-time password (OTP) and complete the transaction without keying in CVC.

#ExpertEdge💡

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

The Apex Court on 25th July in an In Re Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail SMW (Criminal) No. 4/2021 made a strong recommendation in favour of a comprehensive plea-bargaining regime, probably for the first time. This provision, which is like the one prevailing in the US and a few other democracies, encompasses both offence and sentence bargaining before the conviction.