Newsletter | Apple nearing worst run of sales decline in 2 decades; India imposes curbs on import of laptops, tablets & computers; Tech, startups & more

From Apple nearing its worst run of sales decline in 2 decades to India imposing curbs on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers, here's a rundown of 9 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
#MostRead⚡
India imposes curbs on import of laptops, tablets, and computers
The central government has placed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers with immediate effect, the Ministry of Commerce said in a notification on August 3, adding that the import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.
“Import of Laptops, Tablets, All-in-one Personal Computers, and Ultra small form factor Computers and Servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be 'Restricted' and their import would be allowed against a valid Licence for Restricted Imports,” the notification read. The restriction shall not be applicable to imports under baggage rules, it said.
#StartupsWorld👩💻
The Moms Co unveils 'The Mompreneurs Show' to support mom-entrepreneurs
The Good Glamm Group's D2C personal care mother and baby brand, The Moms Co has announced the launch of Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.
The mentorship initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro-entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by FICCI Flo and Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show claims it will be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality.
Spinny fires 300 employees as it merges Truebil and Max
Tiger Global Management-backed Spinny has joined the growing list of startups to have sacked employees. The used car retailing platform has laid off over 300 employees in a cost-cutting exercise. The move comes as the company merged its budget and luxury offering platforms — Truebil and Max into the main platform.
The startup has about 6,000-6,200 employees and the layoffs will affect 4.5 percent of its workforce.
#TechTalks📱
Facebook owner Meta carries out threat to block news in Canada. Google plans to do the same
Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is keeping its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.
Google's owner Alphabet has said it plans to do the same, although it does not appear to have followed through yet. The company said in a June blog post that it will begin removing news links in the country when the law takes effect — expected in December.
Mastercard enables CVC-less payments for tokenized cards in India
Mastercard on Thursday announced the introduction of Cardholder Verification Code (CVC)-less online transactions for its debit and credit cardholders who have tokenized their cards on merchant platforms. The move aims to reduce the checkout time and make virtual transactions hassle-free and more secure, Mastercard said.
CVC is the three-digit number printed on the back of debit and credit cards. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s tokenization guidelines, merchants who adopt tokenized payments will collect CVC only once, which is while tokenizing the card. From the second transaction onwards, cardholders will be required to select their tokenized card from the checkout page, confirm the one-time password (OTP) and complete the transaction without keying in CVC.
#ExpertEdge💡
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
The Apex Court on 25th July in an In Re Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail SMW (Criminal) No. 4/2021 made a strong recommendation in favour of a comprehensive plea-bargaining regime, probably for the first time. This provision, which is like the one prevailing in the US and a few other democracies, encompasses both offence and sentence bargaining before the conviction.
As it is, in India the convict’s lawyers swing into action and plead for a minimum and mild sentence after conviction whereas plea-bargaining should be set in motion ab initio i.e., at the chargesheet stage itself.
