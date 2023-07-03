Newsletter | Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Dy CM; Deepak Parekh hangs up his boots as HDFC merges with HDFC Bank & more

From Ajit Pawar taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM to Centre hiking rates on select small savings schemes, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

#TopNews

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, says his word is NCP's official stand

In a significant development in Maharashtra political arena, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan along with eight other MLAs from the party. The state will have two deputy chief ministers — Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Other NCP leaders who took oath were Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Dhananjay Munde

NCP chief Sharad Pawar denies support to Ajit Pawar and other rebel MLAs, says 'not a new thing'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar claimed that he does not extend his support to Ajit Pawar and the other MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday. He also said that he was not worried about what happened and raised his hand on being asked about the reliable face of the party, saying "Sharad Pawar".

The statement came after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister, alongside 8 other NCP MLAs, in the presence of Eknath Shinde in the Raj Bhavan.

NCP crisis: What led to Ajit Pawar becoming Maharashtra's deputy CM — A timeline

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday. Eight other party leaders also sworn in as ministers of the Maharashtra government.

For the third time in four years, Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel were also present in the Raj Bhawan.

#HDFCMerger

HDFC's Deepak Parekh writes letter to shareholders, announces retirement ahead of merger

Expressing confidence in the housing business remaining "immense for several years to come" as HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd are set to merge, the company's long standing Chairman Deepak Parekh announced his retirement formally on Friday.

“It is my time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity.

#InDepth

#StockMarkets

India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

The shares of India's new-age tech platforms like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm among others have had their best quarter since they listed on stock exchanges in the last couple of years. Investors and analysts have warmed up to these stocks for two reasons: there's hope of a profit for many of them in the near future and the stocks available for a bargain after they corrected sharply from their elevated IPO (initial public offering) prices.

But, for those who are holding on to these shares since the IPO, there are still no gains on the table.

Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks

Can this continue for the July series as well? Let’s find out

#PersonalFinance

Indians need to declare foreign remittances till Oct 1, false info can attract action

Indians sending forex abroad or availing overseas tour packages between April 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023 , will need to make a declaration to the government through their forex dealers, according to a circular issued by the government on June 30. The declarations will cover the amount of foreign remittances done by them before October 1.

“Since the facility to provide real time update of remittance under LRS by remitter is still under development by the RBl, it is clarified that the details of earlier remittances under LRS by the remitter during the financial year may be taken by the authorised dealer through an undertaking at the time of remittance,” the circular said.

India hikes rates by 10-30 bps on select small savings schemes — no change in PPF, SCSS rates

The government has hiked interest rates of select small savings schemes for the July-September 2023 quarter by 10 to 30 bps. The two-year time deposit rate has been increased by 10 bps, while 5-year recurring deposit rate has been increased by 30 bps, a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance showed.

The interest rates of schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SCSS), however, have been unchanged.

#TechTalk

Elon Musk announces Twitter's temporary reading limits to combat data scraping, faces severe backlash

In a recent post on Twitter, Executive Chair Elon Musk revealed that Twitter is taking steps to discourage excessive data scraping and system manipulation by limiting the number of tweets various accounts can read per day. Musk stated that verified accounts will have a temporary limitation of 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts per day. Additionally, new unverified accounts will have a daily limit of 300 posts.

Musk further said that these temporary reading limitations will soon be increased to 8,000 posts per day for verified users, 800 posts per day for unverified users, and 400 posts per day for new unverified users.

#CNBCTV18NextGen

What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?

The tech-savvy, forward-thinking Gen Z is often thought of as having a different idea of the 'perfect job.' The career choices of Gen Z have indeed been more diverse and exciting. Notably, Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z yearn to sail?

