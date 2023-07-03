Newsletter | Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Dy CM; Deepak Parekh hangs up his boots as HDFC merges with HDFC Bank & more

From Ajit Pawar taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM to Centre hiking rates on select small savings schemes, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Live TV

Loading...

#TopNews

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, says his word is NCP's official stand

In a significant development in Maharashtra political arena, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan along with eight other MLAs from the party. The state will have two deputy chief ministers — Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Other NCP leaders who took oath were Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Dhananjay Munde

NCP chief Sharad Pawar denies support to Ajit Pawar and other rebel MLAs, says 'not a new thing'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar claimed that he does not extend his support to Ajit Pawar and the other MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday. He also said that he was not worried about what happened and raised his hand on being asked about the reliable face of the party, saying "Sharad Pawar".