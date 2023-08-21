Newsletter | Zetta Farms announces pension plan for farmers; China's population policies; Tech & more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

Lunar Love — Space expert decodes Earth's Moon fixation and how it could help humanity

The Moon has always held a fascination for humankind. It has been over five decades since man landed on the Moon and in the years since, many countries — including India — have tried to replicate the effort, primarily through unmanned missions. Chandrayaan-3 is India's latest attempt to touch the moon, while even Russia, with its Lune-25 mission, attempts to do the same. As the world watches these two missions with anticipation, Dr Scott Pace, an expert in space explorations, speaks to CNBC-TV18 about the rush to the Moon, the challenges of soft landings, lunar explorations, and more.

The dark side of the Moon — why the lunar south pole fascinates scientists

The Moon's cold and treacherous south pole has captivated the scientific community for various compelling reasons. This uncharted region holds the promise of unlocking secrets about the Moon's history, planetary formation, and potential for future exploration. With India's Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25 competing for the first-ever south pole landing, we answer some frequently asked questions about the darkest side of the Moon.

Meta’s Thread app likely to launch web version this week: Report

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is likely to launch the web version of its latest Instagram app Threads this week, Wall Street Journal reported on August 20.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg had posted on Threads that news features would be available on the microblogging platform “coming in the next few weeks.” “The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app,” he wrote.

National e-commerce policy in final stages; to be presented before top-level: Senior government official

In that meeting, a broad level of consensus emerged among the concerned stakeholders on the proposed policy. "Now no draft policy will come. That exercise is over now. We are just getting a final sign off, the official, who did not wish to be named, said, adding there will be a presentation of the proposed policy at the top level of the government.

Sustainable agri-startup Zetta Farms announces pension plan for farmers

Sustainable agriculture startup Zetta Farms could turn nearly 4,500 farmers into salaried individuals soon. The Gurugram-based agricultural farm, known for its measures towards formalising the farm sector, has announced a scheme called 'Zetta Rozgaar Yojna' or ZRY. The company hopes to employ additional farming resources and pay farmers a fixed salary. It has also announced a pension plan for its farmers.

World Senior Citizens Day 2023: Key financial benefits, concessions available for elderlies in India

Indian seniors can avail of various pension schemes, including the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS), and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, among others. These schemes offer financial security and a regular income source after retirement.

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

In the quest to optimize financial wellbeing while minimizing tax liabilities, strategic tax planning emerges as a key tool. By implementing well-thought-out strategies, individuals can harness the potential of available deductions and credits to their advantage. Experts say that careful planning is essential. This approach not only eases pressure but also yields better returns.

Not considering listing CaratLane anytime soon: Titan CFO Ashok Sonthalia

Titan’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Designate Ashok Sonthalia on Monday said the company is not considering listing of CaratLane anytime soon. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, the CFO said, "There is no immediate plan and I don't think we are even considering listing of CaratLane. We will rather run a portfolio of brands for our jewellery business and doesn't make sense to us to have two listed entities in the same space."

Domestic hotel industry estimated to contribute $1 trillion to India's GDP by 2047: Report

Hotel industry's direct contribution to India's GDP is likely to touch $1 trillion by 2047, driven by a significant rise in domestic tourist vists as well as international arrives as per the 'Vision 2047: Indian Hotel Industry' report by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Benori Knowledge.

The direct contribution of the domestic hotel industry to the GDP was $40 billion last year and is expected to be $68 billion by 2027 and by 2047, it will reach around $1 trillion, the report added.

The hospitality industry body also pointted that for the hotels sector to achieve this target, the accomodation growth will need to go beyond the metros to two and three-tier cities as well as the rural areas.

