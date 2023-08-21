Newsletter | Zetta Farms announces pension plan for farmers; China's population policies; Tech & more

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is likely to launch the web version of its latest Instagram app Threads this week, Wall Street Journal reported on August 20.
Earlier this month, Zuckerberg had posted on Threads that news features would be available on the microblogging platform “coming in the next few weeks.” “The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app,” he wrote.
National e-commerce policy in final stages; to be presented before top-level: Senior government official
Sustainable agriculture startup Zetta Farms could turn nearly 4,500 farmers into salaried individuals soon. The Gurugram-based agricultural farm, known for its measures towards formalising the farm sector, has announced a scheme called 'Zetta Rozgaar Yojna' or ZRY. The company hopes to employ additional farming resources and pay farmers a fixed salary. It has also announced a pension plan for its farmers.
Titan’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Designate Ashok Sonthalia on Monday said the company is not considering listing of CaratLane anytime soon. In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, the CFO said, "There is no immediate plan and I don't think we are even considering listing of CaratLane. We will rather run a portfolio of brands for our jewellery business and doesn't make sense to us to have two listed entities in the same space."
Domestic hotel industry estimated to contribute $1 trillion to India's GDP by 2047: Report
Hotel industry's direct contribution to India's GDP is likely to touch $1 trillion by 2047, driven by a significant rise in domestic tourist vists as well as international arrives as per the 'Vision 2047: Indian Hotel Industry' report by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) and Benori Knowledge.
The direct contribution of the domestic hotel industry to the GDP was $40 billion last year and is expected to be $68 billion by 2027 and by 2047, it will reach around $1 trillion, the report added.
The hospitality industry body also pointted that for the hotels sector to achieve this target, the accomodation growth will need to go beyond the metros to two and three-tier cities as well as the rural areas.
