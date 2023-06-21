Newsletter | Women have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity: WEF; PM Modi in US; International Yoga Day & more

From WEF's latest Global Gender Gap Report to International Yoga Day, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

#MostRead⚡

Importance of investment planning for women

Ladies, it's time to claim your financial power! While women have made strides in empowerment, we often rely on others for financial planning . Let's break free and achieve true independence. Through smart investments and planning, we can secure our future, reach our goals, and overcome any obstacles. Together, we'll pave the way for a generation of financially strong women. Embrace your power and seize your financial destiny now.

Prudent investment planning not only ensures one to make smart money choices, but helps in coping with unforeseen circumstances. Being financially independent allows one to make wise financial choices that gives them the power to achieve the envisioned financial goals and aspirations.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to call on PM Modi during US visit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be among the leading US CEOs to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States. Musk would be among the first set of CEOs who will call on Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday evening in New York.

Elon Musk had first met Prime Minister Modi during the latter's visit to the Tesla factory in San Jose in 2015. The Indian government has held several rounds of meetings with Tesla management on the possibility of Tesla moving some parts of its supply chain to India.

#JobsMarket👩💻

Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks

The "Global Gender Gap Report 2023", which assesses equality across various sectors including the economy, politics, health, and education, noted that the overall gender gap closed by a mere 0.3 percent compared to the previous year.

#Education📚

As Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay, a look at other big corporate donors

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, IIT Bombay Director, and Nilekani in Bengaluru to formalise the donation.

#Startupsworld⚡

Newtrace to utilise $5.65 million fundraise for expansion of electrolyser manufacturing in India, says CEO

The threat of climate change looms large and there is an urgent need to make concentrated efforts towards de-carbonisation. One such climate-tech startup is Newtrace, which aims to transform the global green hydrogen market.

Chingari cuts 20 percent of its workforce to get more productive and profitable

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," a Chingari spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

#ExpertEdge 💡

World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content

Over the years, music has evolved and branched into different categories with different styles --from the centuries old classical music to the modern contemporary music. There are ways in which the two can overlap and cross each other.

PM Modi’s US Visit | Consolidating these 3Ms are key to take India-US bilateral relationship into even higher trajectory

Despite divergences in approaches on how to deal with emerging threat of a totalitarian state, all four adhere to the rule based Free and Open Indo-Pacific and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations and all four have begun to synergize their respective strengths.

#Indepth🔎