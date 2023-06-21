Newsletter | Women have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity: WEF; PM Modi in US; International Yoga Day & more

5 Min(s) Read
From WEF's latest Global Gender Gap Report to International Yoga Day, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know
Importance of investment planning for women
Ladies, it's time to claim your financial power! While women have made strides in empowerment, we often rely on others for financial planning. Let's break free and achieve true independence. Through smart investments and planning, we can secure our future, reach our goals, and overcome any obstacles. Together, we'll pave the way for a generation of financially strong women. Embrace your power and seize your financial destiny now.