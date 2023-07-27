Newsletter | When Byju Raveendran broke down defending crisis-hit BYJU's; India AI, Meta India sign pact for AI innovation & more

5 Min Read
From Mumbai Rains to Meta's better-than-expected performance in the June quarter, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
#LatestNews⚡
Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD changes warning to orange alert
A red alert has been issued in the city of Mumbai by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy rains lash the city. Schools and colleges are closed and Thursday exams for the University of Mumbai have also been postponed.
Telangana rains: 80 tourists rescued at Mutyala Dhara waterfall, bridge in Mulugu submerged — Watch video
#Technology📱
India AI, Meta India sign pact to spur innovation in AI, emerging tech
India AI and Meta India on Wednesday signed a pact to foster collaboration in the field of AI and emerging technologies, making Meta’s open-source AI models available for use by the Indian ecosystem, according to an official release.
India AI is an Independent Business Unit under Digital India Corporation.
The MoU aims to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation between India AI and Meta in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, including making Meta's open-source AI models available for use by the Indian ecosystem.
Meta revenue grows above 10% for the first time in five quarters, issues optimistic guidance
Meta Platforms Inc. not only reported revenue and Earnings per Share that bettered analyst expectations for the June quarter but also issued better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, reflecting a rebound in the digital advertising market.
Revenue: $32 billion Vs $31.12 billion expected
Earnings per Share: $2.98 Vs $2.91 expected
Daily Active Users: $2.06 billion Vs $2.04 billion expected
Average Revenue per User: $10.63 Vs $10.22 expected
#Indepth🔎
#StartupsWorld👩💻
Ethereal Machines and Ati Motors secure millions in funding to propel advanced manufacturing technologies
Ethereal Machines and Ati Motors, two Bengaluru-based startups, have recently raised substantial funding to fuel their ambitions in the precision engineering and robotics technology sectors, respectively.
Ethereal Machines raised $7.3 million in a pre-Series A funding round. The funding was led by Peak XV’s Surge, Blume Ventures, and several prominent angel investors. While, Ati Motors, raised $10.85 million in Series A round.
Myntra to cut 50 jobs as part of restructuring; shifts focus on private labels strategy
E-commerce fashion major Myntra has initiated a restructuring exercise in which approximately 50 employees are expected to be laid off.
Some of the impacted employees might get placed within the Flipkart Group as the reshuffle continues. As a result, the number is expected to be less than 50, a Myntra spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.
When Byju Raveendran broke down in tears defending crisis-hit edtech giant BYJU's
In late April, Indian officials in plainclothes raided the Bengaluru offices of Byju’s, seizing laptops and publicly linking the world’s most valuable education-technology startup with possible foreign exchange violations.
An ocean away, Byju Raveendran, the firm’s eponymous founder and chief executive, paced his condo in Dubai, downing cups of black coffee and fielding calls from top investors. With a planned $1 billion equity fundraise from Middle Eastern investors still in limbo, Raveendran broke down in tears defending his company, according to people who attended the calls.
#PersonalFinance💰
HDFC Bank launches co-branded credit card with Swiggy: Check key features
HDFC Bank, a private bank, and Swiggy, an on-demand convenience platform on Wednesday announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy, HDFC Bank said in a statement.
The credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits including a 10 percent cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out, and more.
Ladli Bahna Yojana's second phase application process starts: Eligibility, documents required, how to apply
The application process for the second phase of the Madhya Pradesh government's Ladli Bahna Yojana started on Tuesday, July 25. Launched this year, this scheme aims to make women of the state financially empowered and self-reliant. Eligible women can now apply from five different locations. So far, the scheme has reportedly provided financial assistance to 12.5 million eligible members, with payments released twice.
#ExpertEdge💡
Diminishing ATMs — here's why it is a threat to furthering financial inclusion
In recent years, there has been a surge in digitisation and digital payment adoption in India, propelled by the government’s initiatives and technological advancements. The government has also garnered international prestige for providing several schemes and benefits such as Aadhaar, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the MUDRA Yojana, etc., for accelerating the financial inclusion of the underbanked and underserved section of society by encouraging the adoption of digital payment solutions.
#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🌴
Spend the winter in Canberra and indulge in these 5 exquisite activities
Winter in Canberra is a captivating season that offers an array of exciting activities for tourists seeking a unique holiday experience. From embracing the great outdoors to indulging in cozy and delicious treats, the Australian capital has something to offer everyone. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast, a foodie, or simply in search of a delightful escape, Canberra has got you covered. So, bundle up and get ready to explore various kinds of winter wonders.
