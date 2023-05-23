Newsletter | Waiting for appraisal? You may get ESOPs instead this year; China braces for new Covid wave & more

From employers preferring ESOPs over cash increments to China bracing for a new Covid-19 wave, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:

#MostRead ⚡

China braces for new Covid wave with up to 65 million weekly cases

China is facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections that could see as many as 65 million cases per week by the end of June. This alarming prediction was made by respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan at a biotech conference in Guangzhou.

Zhong’s estimate provides a rare glimpse into the potential impact of the latest omicron variant, XBB, which has been fueling a resurgence in cases across China since late April.

#JobsMarket 👩💻

Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year

While employees across industries are waiting for cash increments and arrears to roll in, many companies, especially startups, have dropped the annual appraisal cycle and are offering employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) instead.

ESOPs are a type of employee benefit plan that allows employees to own a portion of their company by receiving shares of stock as part of their compensation. Recently, SoftBank-backed Unacademy reportedly decided to expedite the vesting period of (ESOP) by one year for all its employees to compensate employees who will not be getting cash appraisals this year.

#TechTalks 📱

Meta fined record $1.3 billion in EU over US data transfers

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. was hit by a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) European Union privacy fine and given a deadline to stop shipping users’ data to the US after regulators said it failed to protect personal information from the prying eyes of American security services.

The social network giant’s continued data transfers to the US didn’t address “the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms” of people whose data was being transfered across the Atlantic, according to a decision by the Irish Data Protection Commission announced on Monday.

Top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in May

Smartwatches are now a part of life but they need not always be pricey. With several trackers for SpO2, heart rate, calories, steps and more, even the budget smartwatches today have a lot to offer. Though, with so many options available, it can be confusing sometimes for buyers.

#Indepth🔎

#ExpertEdge 💡

RBI's dilemma: How to communicate the difference between note withdrawal and demonetisation

At the core of the confusion and fury over the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note is mistaking the words “note-withdrawal” used in the May 19, 2023 announcement to be similar to the words “note-cancellation” used in the November 8, 2016 announcement.

In central bank parlance there is a world of difference. The November 8, 2016 announcement said Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes are being “cancelled” .and that they will cease to be “legal tender”. The purpose, was to clear out unaccounted or “black “ or non-tax paid money. Hence people had to go with their Aadhar cards so the government could check who held how much cash.

20% TCS on Credit Cards — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders

The central government has doused the anger over the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) that it has announced on all credit card spends by saying it wont apply on transactions upto Rs 7 lakh. But a closer look shows that an important modus of consumer spend – going for a foreign tour – continues to attract 20 percent TCS.

The Chief Economic Advisor writing in the Indian Express gave the following reasons: “remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have increased multifold in the last few years, and as per data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LRS remittances which were Rs 0.9 trillion in FY2019, crossed Rs 2 trillion in FY 2023. “ he wrote.

#SportsNews 🏏

Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League

As women take centre stage in Indian cricket with the Women’s Premier League, young girls across the country are dreaming of taking up cricket as a career. Still, the road is very long and the perception of cricket being a gentleman’s game continues to pose a challenge for women. However, young girls from Patiala’s Dharoki Village are getting ready to take on this fight and emerge as winners.

As many as 18 girls in the 6-13 age bracket train on a farmland, that has been converted into a cricket field, every day, working towards a common goal — to represent India one day.

#StartupWorld👩💻

Meet Vedant Lamba, who is on track to make Rs 100 crore from simply reselling sneakers

The last couple of years have been a strong indicator of the growth of the sneaker culture in India. “A lot of kids, aged 17-19 years are now making lakhs of rupees a month by reselling shoes — starting with Rs 20,000 they are now making Rs 3-10 lakh a month in profit from just selling sneakers,” said 23-year-old Vedant Lamba who is the founder of streetwear store Mainstreet Marketplace.

From street fashion to investment opportunities, the rise of sneaker culture in India has taken the nation by storm, captivating enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to build a business out of this piece of footwear.

Former SoftBank India head Manoj Kohli joins WeWork as independent director

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has appointed Manoj Kohli, former country head - SoftBank Group Corp. India, Softbank Group International, as an independent director to its Board, the company announced on May 22. Anthony Yazbeck, president and chief operating officer, WeWork Inc., has also joined WeWork’s Board, according to the firm’s statement.

Optimistic about the potential of the flexible workspace industry in India, Kohli said he is looking to leverage his expertise in managing and scaling up businesses at WeWork India. He believes the firm is poised to play a significant role in the growth story.

Zomato’s biz turns adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23

Foodtech giant Zomato said its business (excluding quick commerce) has turned adjusted EBITDA positive in Q4FY23.

The company has narrowed its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March to Rs 187.6 crore, down 48 percent as compared to Rs 359.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenue from operations climbed 70 percent to Rs 2,056 crore, as against Rs 1,211.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said it is aiming to hit company-level adjusted EBITDA profitability by FY24.

#CNBCTV18NextGen 🔥

Want to go bungy jumping? Here are some dos and don'ts first-time jumpers must follow

Adventure sports industry including bungy jumping has gained tremendous heights in the post-pandemic era and thanks to digitalisation there are a bundle of pages and celebrity influencers sharing their personal experience for beginners to experience the adrenaline rush beautifully.

According to research by Business Insider India, the adventure sports industry has 490 million participants across the globe and produces $200 billion every year. (All images have been provided by Jumpin Heights)

Beyond #Newsroom 📰

Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis

Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge