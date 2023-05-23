Newsletter | Waiting for appraisal? You may get ESOPs instead this year; China braces for new Covid wave & more

7 Min(s) Read
From employers preferring ESOPs over cash increments to China bracing for a new Covid-19 wave, here are 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.
China braces for new Covid wave with up to 65 million weekly cases
China is facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections that could see as many as 65 million cases per week by the end of June. This alarming prediction was made by respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan at a biotech conference in Guangzhou.