Newsletter | Unveiling India's most interesting startups; Key personal finance changes in August & more

7 Min Read
From India's most interesting startups to key personal finance changes this month, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know
Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know:
#MostRead ⚡
From belated ITR filing to mandatory e-invoice for some GST taxpayers — Key personal finance changes in August 2023
August 2023 is significant from a personal finance point of view as a bevvy of changes will come into effect ranging from belated income tax return (ITR) filing to revision in Axis Bank credit card norms. These changes will directly impact the lives of the common people in India.
Goal-based investing for single parents: navigating financial responsibilities and future security
For single parents achieving financial stability and building a strong financial foundation is crucial. With multiple responsibilities, planning for future expenses, children's education, retirement, and overall financial well-being can be challenging. However, through goal-based mutual fund investing, single parents can navigate these financial objectives effectively.
Single parents in India should start by clearly defining their financial goals. These may include building an emergency fund, saving for children's education, planning for retirement, and establishing a solid financial foundation.
#TechTalks 📱
Big X taken down from Twitter roof after San Francisco squabble
It is gone. A giant, glowing X no longer marks the spot on the San Francisco high-rise that is headquarters to Elon Musk's messaging company X, formerly known as Twitter.
The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights.
Meta shares gained for the ninth straight month in July, its longest stretch since listing
Shares of Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook gained 11 percent in the month of July, jumping to their highest level since early 2022. The gains in July were for the ninth month in a row.
This is the longest monthly winning streak for the stock since Facebook's IPO in 2012. After losing nearly two-thirds of its value in 2022, Meta's shares are now 17 percent adrift of its all-time high in September 2021.
Meta shares have gained over 2.5 times in 2023 so far, registering gains in all seven months of the year. The company reported better-than-expected results for the June quarter last week and also issued optimistic guidance for the July-September quarter.
Expect India to become a leading force in semiconductor & electronics supply chains: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India's semiconductor landscape has undergone a significant transformation in the past year, shifting the focus from why invest to why not invest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgement of this contrast set the stage for the second edition of Semicon India.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT & Electronics, is optimistic about the growth of the Indian electronics industry, estimating it to surpass Rs 24 lakh crore by 2026. He envisions India taking on a larger, more influential role in semiconductor supply chains and the electronics value chains, earning recognition and trust on a global scale.
#Startupsworld 👩💻
Semicon India 2023 — Unveiling India's most interesting startups
India is making significant strides in the semiconductor industry, and the recently concluded Semicon India 2023 event showcased the country's most interesting startups that are shaping the future of this critical global resource.
Microchips, including Systems-on-Chips (SoCs), RAM, and other semiconductor components, play a vital role in modern life, found in everything from mobile phones and laptops to cars and airplanes.
Read here
G.O.A.T Brand Labs invests in innovative collabs and community building initiatives for Breakbounce
E-commerce roll-up firm G.O.A.T Brand Labs has made an investment in innovative collaboration and community-building initiatives for Breakbounce, a unisex casual wear brand.
Breakbounce recently launched its new ‘Fearless’ collection which aims to capture the spirit of street culture while staying authentic to the brand’s ethos of movement and dynamism. One of the features of the Fearless collection is the introduction of ranges named ‘Taika’ and ‘Voice’.
#ExpertEdge 🔎
Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%
The recently concluded 50th GST Council meeting took a toll on the online gaming industry. The Council decided to levy 28 percent tax on online gaming on full ‘face value’, clubbing it in the same league as casinos and horse racing. The industry feels that this decision will have a chilling effect on the sector, however, the players are awaiting fuller details.
India is home to nearly a thousand start-ups in gaming sector. This space, considered a sunrise sector that has already attracted some US$2.5 billion in investments, has a great potential of employment and export.
#BusinessNews 📈
Reliance and Brookfield ink agreement to manufacture renewable energy, decarbonisation equipment in Australia
Brookfield Asset Management and Reliance Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to manufacture renewable energy and decarbonisation equipment in Australia, both companies said in a joint statement.
Brookfield and Reliance will work together to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, expertise in Australia's renewable energy sector.
#AviationNews ✈
ATF prices hiked for second month in a row | Check new rates here
Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the second month in a row. The ATF prices in Delhi surged by Rs 7,728 per kilo-litre to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.
The hike came when the Ministry of Finance increased the Windfall tax on crude petroleum. However, the windfall tax on petrol and ATF remains Nil, a notification by the ministry said. A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits.
#TravelWithCNBCTV18 🌴
Travel is back in full swing this summer, and so is bad behaviour by tourists
Popular destinations have seen an uptick in incidents involving tourists in recent years. Reports of a man defacing the Colosseum in Rome shows that behaviour has deteriorated even in places that rarely had problems in the past. What’s behind these abhorrent acts? One answer, my research shows, is social media.
Instagram and TikTok have made it easy to find “hidden gem” restaurants and discover new destinations to add to your bucket list. But this democratisation of travel has had other consequences. Because people now see their social media connections from their home environment travelling in an exotic location, they assume (consciously or not) that behaviour they ordinarily carry out at home is also acceptable in that holiday destination.
From lost luggage to language barriers: How travel assistance handle unexpected hiccups
Travelling to new destinations is an exhilarating experience that broadens our horizons and creates lasting memories. However, it's no secret that even the most well-planned trips can encounter unexpected hiccups along the way. From lost luggage to language barriers, these hurdles can quickly turn a dream vacation into a nightmare.
That's where travel assistance comes into play, providing a lifeline of support to ensure a smooth journey. Here's explaining how travel assistance can be a saviour and can eliminate last-minute hiccups, focusing on the Indian travel industry perspective.
Read here
Beyond #Newsroom 📰
Catch crispy news updates on the go!- CNBCTV18 Minis
Watch all #videos under one segment- CNBCTV18 Binge
We bring you real-time updates and analysis of the stock market- Real-time market updates
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%
Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer
Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill
Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter
Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read