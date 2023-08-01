Newsletter | Unveiling India's most interesting startups; Key personal finance changes in August & more

From India's most interesting startups to key personal finance changes this month, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

From belated ITR filing to mandatory e-invoice for some GST taxpayers — Key personal finance changes in August 2023

August 2023 is significant from a personal finance point of view as a bevvy of changes will come into effect ranging from belated income tax return (ITR) filing to revision in Axis Bank credit card norms. These changes will directly impact the lives of the common people in India.

Goal-based investing for single parents: navigating financial responsibilities and future security

For single parents achieving financial stability and building a strong financial foundation is crucial. With multiple responsibilities, planning for future expenses, children's education, retirement, and overall financial well-being can be challenging. However, through goal-based mutual fund investing, single parents can navigate these financial objectives effectively.

Big X taken down from Twitter roof after San Francisco squabble

The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights.

Meta shares gained for the ninth straight month in July, its longest stretch since listing

This is the longest monthly winning streak for the stock since Facebook's IPO in 2012. After losing nearly two-thirds of its value in 2022, Meta's shares are now 17 percent adrift of its all-time high in September 2021.

Meta shares have gained over 2.5 times in 2023 so far, registering gains in all seven months of the year. The company reported better-than-expected results for the June quarter last week and also issued optimistic guidance for the July-September quarter.

Expect India to become a leading force in semiconductor & electronics supply chains: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India's semiconductor landscape has undergone a significant transformation in the past year, shifting the focus from why invest to why not invest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgement of this contrast set the stage for the second edition of Semicon India.

Semicon India 2023 — Unveiling India's most interesting startups

Microchips, including Systems-on-Chips (SoCs), RAM, and other semiconductor components, play a vital role in modern life, found in everything from mobile phones and laptops to cars and airplanes.

G.O.A.T Brand Labs invests in innovative collabs and community building initiatives for Breakbounce

E-commerce roll-up firm G.O.A.T Brand Labs has made an investment in innovative collaboration and community-building initiatives for Breakbounce, a unisex casual wear brand.

Breakbounce recently launched its new ‘Fearless’ collection which aims to capture the spirit of street culture while staying authentic to the brand’s ethos of movement and dynamism. One of the features of the Fearless collection is the introduction of ranges named ‘Taika’ and ‘Voice’.

Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

The recently concluded 50th GST Council meeting took a toll on the online gaming industry. The Council decided to levy 28 percent tax on online gaming on full ‘face value’, clubbing it in the same league as casinos and horse racing. The industry feels that this decision will have a chilling effect on the sector, however, the players are awaiting fuller details.

India is home to nearly a thousand start-ups in gaming sector. This space, considered a sunrise sector that has already attracted some US$2.5 billion in investments, has a great potential of employment and export.

Reliance and Brookfield ink agreement to manufacture renewable energy, decarbonisation equipment in Australia

Brookfield and Reliance will work together to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, expertise in Australia's renewable energy sector.

ATF prices hiked for second month in a row | Check new rates here

The hike came when the Ministry of Finance increased the Windfall tax on crude petroleum. However, the windfall tax on petrol and ATF remains Nil, a notification by the ministry said. A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits.

Travel is back in full swing this summer, and so is bad behaviour by tourists

Popular destinations have seen an uptick in incidents involving tourists in recent year s. Reports of a man defacing the Colosseum in Rome shows that behaviour has deteriorated even in places that rarely had problems in the past. What’s behind these abhorrent acts? One answer, my research shows, is social media.

Instagram and TikTok have made it easy to find “hidden gem” restaurants and discover new destinations to add to your bucket list. But this democratisation of travel has had other consequences. Because people now see their social media connections from their home environment travelling in an exotic location, they assume (consciously or not) that behaviour they ordinarily carry out at home is also acceptable in that holiday destination.

From lost luggage to language barriers: How travel assistance handle unexpected hiccups

That's where travel assistance comes into play, providing a lifeline of support to ensure a smooth journey. Here's explaining how travel assistance can be a saviour and can eliminate last-minute hiccups, focusing on the Indian travel industry perspective.

