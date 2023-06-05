Newsletter | This 21-year-old has built a Rs 500 Cr company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry; Apple WWDC 2023 & more

From 21-year-old Arjun Deshpande aiming to shatter the drug retail industry to Indian American teenager Dev Shah winning US Spelling Bee 2023, here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know.

This 21-year-old Thane guy has built a Rs 500 crore company that aims to shatter the drug retail industry

Over 2,000 stores across the country, generation of nearly 10,000 jobs, and a company having 500 crores of valuation with the world’s top investors as partners; everything at the age of 21 years.

No, it's not a rags-to-riches story from any bollywood film but a real life tale of 21-year-old desi entrepreneur, Arjun Deshpande, who is a founder and CEO of Generic Adhaar.

While establishing a new ecosystem in the traditional Indian pharmaceutical market, his company aims at solving two persisting problems - accessibility and affordability of medicines. Generic Adhaar, which was started in 2018 when Arjun was 16-year-old, provides high-quality generic medicines directly to end customers by eliminating the chain of intermediaries such as marketers, distributors, and stockists. This helps them in cutting down costs significantly and providing medicines at up to 80-90 percent discounts.

Odisha train accident LIVE | Train movement restarts in Balasore 51 hours after crash

The incident occurred at around 7 pm on June 2 when 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed, causing them to fall onto the opposite track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, derailing 3-4 of its own coaches. A goods train was also involved in the crash.

Meet Indian American teenager Dev Shah who won US Spelling Bee 2023

Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader from Virginia’s Arlington, nearly pulled off the victory. But, she could not spell the word "daviely" in the preceding round. Walsh took home $25,000 for finishing as the runner-up. Surya Kapu and Shradha Rachamreddy secured the third position and won a cash prize of $12,500 each.

Apple to host #wwdc2023 on June 5, might debut the mixed-reality headset as well

Bloomberg believes that the tech giant could also unveil a mixed-reality headset, the first major new product since its smartwatch debuted eight years ago. Apple typically uses the first day of the conference to discuss its next-generation platforms and operating systems. This year’s conference will be held as an “all-day experience” at headquarters in Cupertino, California.

From a mixed reality headset to new MacBooks and more — Here is what we can expect from WWDC 2023

In his latest newsletter, Apple tracker Mark Gurman shared details on what can be expected at the WWDC 2023.

Setting the stage for the upcoming hardware releases this year, Apple will also be announcing a new xrOS operating system and software development kit for the headset, the iOS 17, the iPadOS 17, the macOS 14 and a “major” watchOS 10 update.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

In a strategic move to stay ahead of its rivals, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled the company's next-generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3 , on Friday, June 2. The announcement comes just days ahead of Apple's expected foray into the same nascent market that Meta has dominated so far. With a starting price of $499, the Quest 3 boasts a sleek design that is 40 percent thinner than its predecessor.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to reveal that the headset will feature color mixed reality, a fusion of augmented and virtual reality, promising users an immersive visual experience.

World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet

The effects of plastic pollution on the environment and human health are catastrophic, and immediate action is needed from individuals, businesses, governments, and political leaders. A single use plastic bag used by an individual can lead to an increase of 1.58 kilogram of CO2 emissions release in the environment, Think about a billion bags getting used everyday creating 1.58 billion kgs of carbon foot print.

When Leo Baekeland first developed and used plastic in 1907, no one could have foreseen that in a century and an industrial revolution would lead to overconsumption of plastic in many sectors of our lives and the resulting horrific plastic pollution.

Here's what the US debt deal teaches about morality in global leadership

In an interconnected world facing numerous challenges, the importance of moral leadership cannot be overstated. Global leaders who embody and uphold moral values have the potential to foster trust, cooperation, and a more inclusive and just global order.

How Instagram is reshaping travel into a billion-dollar industry

Let's take a look at how travellers are being influenced to go on vacations. We'll discuss how businesses are using Instagram to reach new customers, how influencers are driving traffic to destinations, and how the platform is changing the way people travel.

Rise of Anime Culture in India | Explained

